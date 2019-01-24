Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Cariboo Rose Resources to Exhibit at 2019 AME Roundup

20:01 Uhr  |  The Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC / TheNewswire / Jan. 24, 2019 - Cariboo Rose Resources (TSX-V: CRB) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") Roundup from January 28 - January 31, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the sails of Canada Place, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC. - Booth 805.

Cariboo Rose Resources is a Canadian exploration company with a number of projects in British Columbia and the Yukon including the flagship Canadian Creek gold and copper project adjoining both GoldCorp's Coffee Mine project to the north and Western Copper's Casino project to the east. Additional properties include the Skookumchuck cobalt project under option to True Grit Resources, the Koster Dam project (under option to Oakley Ventures-a private company) located near the former producing Blackdome Mine, the recently staked Coquigold project in southern BC that was staked in response to the recent success of the Shovelnose project owned and operated by Westhaven Ventures Inc., and the Carbonate Hosted Gold (CHG) project located in the Marble Range northwest of the community of Clinton. These projects enclose extensive gold geochemical anomalies.

Cariboo Rose Resources is strategically acquiring a number of early stage precious metal projects in accessible locations in southern British Columbia with Coquigold being the most recent.

Come visit with management and learn more about our projects and plans for 2019.

G. L. Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING CARIBOO ROSE RESOURCES PLEASE CONTACT: (604) 681-7913 or (888) 656-6611 (Toll Free) or email: info@eastfieldgroup.com

Please visit our website: www.cariboorose.com

About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

In addition to its 100% owned Canadian Creek property located in the Yukon Territory Cariboo Rose owns interests in five mineral projects in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

