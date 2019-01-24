Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Eastfield Resources to Exhibit at 2019 AME Roundup

20:01 Uhr  |  The Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC / TheNewswire / Jan. 24, 2019 - Eastfield Resources (TSX-V: ETF) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") Roundup, January 28 - January 31, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the Sails of Canada Place, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC. - Booth 805

Eastfield currently has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which three are currently optioned to third parties. These include: Hedge Hog (copper-gold -cobalt), optioned to Surge Exploration Inc., Indata (copper-gold), optioned to Prophecy Potash Corp. and Iron Lake (copper-gold-cobalt-platinum-palladium) optioned to GK Resources Limited.

Come visit with management and learn more about Eastfield's projects and our option partners for the 2019 field season.

G. L. Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Lorraine Copper Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING EASTFIELD RESOURCES PLEASE CONTACT: (604) 681-7913 or (888) 656-6611 (Toll Free) or go to our website: www.eastfieldresources.com

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a well-funded Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield owns a 100% interest in SIX mineral projects in British Columbia. Eastfield trades on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "ETF". For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


Click Image To View Full Size

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.eastfieldresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap