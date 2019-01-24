Lorraine Copper to Exhibit at 2019 AME Roundup

VANCOUVER / TheNewswire / Jan. 24, 2019 - Lorraine Copper (TSX-V: LLC) (OTCQB: LRCPF) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") Roundup from January 28 - January 31, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the Sails of Canada Place, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC. - Booth 805

Come visit with management and learn more about the successful season at the Stardust project.

G. L. Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Lorraine Copper Corp.

About Lorraine Copper: Lorraine Copper is a Canadian mineral exploration company that is acquiring and advancing copper, gold and molybdenum projects at intermediate to advanced stages that hold significant resources. Lorraine Copper currently owns three properties all of which have defined resources: Lorraine copper-gold (Joint Ventured with Teck Limited), OK copper-molybdenum and Stardust (under option to Sun Metals Corp.). For more information please visit the Company's website at www.lorrainecopper.com.

