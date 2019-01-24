Lorraine Copper to Exhibit at 2019 AME Roundup

VANCOUVER / TheNewswire / Jan. 24, 2019 - Lorraine Copper (TSX-V: LLC) (OTCQB: LRCPF) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") Roundup from January 28 - January 31, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the Sails of Canada Place, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC. - Booth 805
Come visit with management and learn more about the successful season at the Stardust project.
G. L. Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING LORRAINE COPPER PLEASE CONTACT: (604) 681-7913 or (888) 656-6611 (Toll Free) or go to our website: www.lorrainecopper.com
About Lorraine Copper: Lorraine Copper is a Canadian mineral exploration company that is acquiring and advancing copper, gold and molybdenum projects at intermediate to advanced stages that hold significant resources. Lorraine Copper currently owns three properties all of which have defined resources: Lorraine copper-gold (Joint Ventured with Teck Limited), OK copper-molybdenum and Stardust (under option to Sun Metals Corp.). For more information please visit the Company's website at www.lorrainecopper.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click Image To View Full Size
Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!