Consolidated Woodjam Copper to Exhibit at 2019 AME Roundup

VANCOUVER / TheNewswire / Jan. 24, 2019 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") Roundup, January 28 - January 31, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the Sails of Canada Place, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC. - Booth 805

Come visit with management and learn more about the future of the Woodjam Copper project.

On October 1, 2018 Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. completed its final share top-up obligation that was due to Gold Fields Netherlands Services BV. Consolidated Woodjam Copper purchased all of the shares of Gold Fields Horsefly Exploration Corp. and, as a result, now controls 100 per cent of the Woodjam copper-gold-molybdenum project, located near the community of Horsefly, approximately 45 kilometres east of Williams Lake, B.C. Refer to the news releases dated Aug. 13, 2015, and Sept. 24, 2015, for further details.

The Woodjam property

Woodjam Property Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Cu (Mlbs) Au (Koz) SE Zone 227.5 0.31 0.05 1,541.9 391.1 Deerhorn 32.8 0.22 0.49 158.2 516.2 Takom 8.3 0.22 0.26 39.7 68.3

The gold grade for the Southeast Zone is an average for the whole zone and does not reflect the distribution of gold within the deposit, in particular with respect to a higher-grade copper-gold corridor through the central portion of the resource. An internal (Gold Field) resource was also calculated for the Megabuck zone but was not published because it was not produced in an NI 43-101-compliant format and therefor is not presented here.

Management of the company believes there are significant opportunities for expansion of the resource base laterally, at depth and by infilling known zones. Additionally, there are untested exploration targets ready for potential discovery. The company intends, subject to financing, to aggressively advance further exploration of the Woodjam project.

G. L. Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.

