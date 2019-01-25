Group Ten Reports High-Grade Palladium, Platinum and Gold from the Wild West and Boulder Target Areas at the Stillwater West Project, Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2019 - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V: PGE; US OTC: PGEZF; FSE: 5D32) (the “Company” or “Group Ten”) announces results from the Wild West and Boulder target areas covering the far-western end of the Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA. This is the first in a series of planned news releases to report results of 2018 exploration programs and on-going compilation and modeling work at the Company’s flagship PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade PGE mines in the Stillwater Igneous Complex. With more than 41 million ounces of past production and current M&I resources, plus another 49 million ounces of inferred resources at over 16 g/t palladium and platinum, the Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu mineralization1,2.

Figure 1 – BOULDER & WILD WEST TARGET AREAS



Figure 2 – ROCK SAMPLE AND DRILL RESULTS OVER GEOLOGY AT PINE SHEAR ZONE, WILD WEST AREA





Michael Rowley, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report the results of our compilation and modelling efforts at Stillwater West alongside results of the 2018 exploration. This first release focuses on the Boulder and Wild West target areas, which cover the western-most 8 km of the 25 km long Stillwater West project, where work in 2018 confirmed the presence of significant PGE+gold along with nickel, copper and cobalt sulphide mineralization. Mineralization at these two target areas corresponds with two nearly untested electromagnetic geophysical conductors that are approximately 4 and 3.8 km in length, respectively. Surface sampling from these targets show values up to 10.3 grams-per-tonne (g/t) palladium, 3.8 g/t platinum and 21.8 g/t gold in rock samples, with 20 samples returning from 2 to 30 g/t platinum equivalent grade mineralization, including significant nickel, copper, and cobalt values.”

“Mineralization styles seen at these two target areas include high-grade PGE “Reef-type” and structurally controlled PGE+gold, along with bulk-tonnage “Platreef-style” PGE-Ni-Cu mineralization geologically similar to the Northern Bushveld, which hosts Anglo American’s world-leading Mogalakwena mines, as well as Ivanhoe’s Platreef project. These very encouraging sample results, along with the untested kilometer-scale electromagnetic conductor anomalies, highlight the potential for major new PGE-Ni-Cu discoveries at Stillwater West, within the prolific Stillwater Complex.”

Wild West Target Area

As shown in Figure 1, the Wild West target area is one of eight major target areas defined by the Company across the lower portion of the Stillwater Complex based on multi-kilometer-scale electromagnetic geophysical (conductive high) anomalies that are coincident with highly elevated metals in soils and surface rock sampling. The Wild West electromagnetic conductor target covers an area of approximately 3.8 km by 1.7 km in size with very encouraging but limited drilling completed on the southeastern edge of the conductor at the Pine Shear Zone.

Table 1 and Figure 2 present highlight intercepts from recent compilation work by the Company on 22 holes drilled at the Pine Shear Zone targeting high-grade gold+PGE mineralization along with nickel, copper and cobalt. Highlight results from drilling at the Pine Shear Zone include 31.02 g/t 3E (28.7 g/t Au, 1.06 g/t Pt, 1.27 g/t Pd) over 2.6 meters and 16.94 g/t 3E (16.19 g/t Au, 0.24 g/t Pt, 0.50 g/t Pd) over 7.98 meters in a gold+PGE-enriched, structurally-controlled shear zone hosted within the chromite-rich ultramafic stratigraphy. Mineralization remains open to expansion in all directions and is one of several priority targets for additional follow up exploration in the Wild West target area.

Rock sampling by Group Ten in 2018 at the Pine Shear Zone returned palladium grades of over 10 g/t while also confirming high-grade gold with the highest grab sample assaying 23.1 g/t 3E (21.8 g/t Au, 0.64 g/t Pt and 0.72 g/t Pd). Outside of the Pine Shear Zone in the broader Wild West target area, reconnaissance rock chip samples confirm the presence of significant PGE, nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization in the ultramafic series including up to 11.5 g/t 3E (10.5 g/t Pd, 1.2 g/t Pt and 0.23 g/t Au) with a total of 17 rock samples exceeding 2 g/t 3E see Figure 1 and Table 2).

TABLE 1 - Highlight mineralized drill intercepts from the Pine Shear Zone at the Wild West Target Area

INTERVAL PRECIOUS METALS BASE METALS TOTAL METAL

EQUIVALENTS GRADE THICKNESS HOLE ID From To Width Pt Pd Au 3E Ni Cu Co NiEq TotPtEq TotNiEq Grade x Width (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Pt g/t) (Ni %) (gram-meter) PC2004-04 0.00 20.73 20.73 0.21 0.34 0.08 0.64 0.12 0.06 0.009 0.18 1.38 0.34 29 PC2004-07 19.20 46.63 27.43 0.25 0.76 0.09 1.10 n/a n/a n/a n/a 1.13 0.27 31 PC-2 11.09 22.46 11.37 0.17 0.35 11.77 12.30 n/a n/a n/a n/a 15.24 3.70 173 including 14.48 22.46 7.98 0.24 0.50 16.19 16.94 n/a n/a n/a n/a 20.99 5.10 167 PC-3 0.15 9.72 9.57 0.16 0.16 3.77 4.09 n/a n/a n/a n/a 5.04 1.22 48 including 5.70 9.72 4.02 0.38 0.39 7.27 8.04 n/a n/a n/a n/a 9.86 2.40 40 PC-5 3.05 6.28 3.23 0.89 1.04 23.49 25.43 n/a n/a n/a n/a 31.30 7.61 101 including 3.05 5.67 2.62 1.06 1.27 28.69 31.02 n/a n/a n/a n/a 38.19 9.28 100 PC-6 29.87 39.84 9.97 0.12 0.12 4.36 4.60 n/a n/a n/a n/a 5.69 1.38 57 PC-9 4.39 5.76 1.37 0.34 0.34 15.87 16.56 n/a n/a n/a n/a 20.53 4.99 28

Intercepts with grade thickness values over 25 gram-meter TotPtEq are presented above. Total Platinum Equivalent (TotPtEq g/t) and Total Nickel Equivalent calculations reflect total gross metal content using metals prices as follows (all USD): $6.00/lb nickel (Ni), $3.00/lb copper (Cu), $20.00/lb cobalt (Co), $1,000/oz platinum (Pt), $1,000/oz palladium (Pd) and $1,250/oz gold (Au). Values have not been adjusted to reflect metallurgical recoveries. Total metal equivalent values include both base and precious metals, where available. Results labelled ‘n/a’ were not assayed for that metal. Total platinum equivalent grade thickness was determined by multiplying the thickness (in meters) by the Total Platinum Equivalent grade (in grams/tonne) to provide gram-meter values (g-m) as shown. PC2004 series holes were conducted in 2004 by Group Ten’s QP while working for Premium Exploration. PC series holes were drilled in 1983 and the results are considered historic and have not been independently verified by Group Ten.

TABLE 2 - Highlight 2018 rock sample results from the Wild West target area

PRECIOUS METALS BASE METALS TOTAL METAL

EQUIVALENTS SAMPLE ID LOCATION Pt Pd Au 3E Ni Cu Co NiEq TotPtEq TotNiEq (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Pt g/t) (Ni %) 3190318 Wild West (PSZ) 0.64 0.72 21.80 23.16 0.260 0.071 0.018 0.36 30.07 7.31 97809 Wild West (PSZ) 0.37 0.59 11.70 12.66 n/a n/a n/a n/a 15.58 3.79 97805 Wild West (PSZ) 3.77 10.34 0.22 14.32 n/a n/a n/a n/a 14.38 3.49 3190486 Wild West (PSZ) 0.24 0.49 7.93 8.66 0.475 0.313 0.027 0.72 13.61 3.31 3190317 Wild West (PSZ) 0.37 0.31 7.31 7.99 0.551 0.034 0.028 0.66 12.53 3.05 3190498 Wild West 1.24 10.05 0.23 11.53 0.162 0.006 0.013 0.21 12.44 3.02 1409988 Wild West (PSZ) 1.82 6.01 0.20 8.03 0.157 0.029 0.040 0.30 9.33 2.27 3190408 Wild West (PSZ) 0.58 1.35 3.19 5.13 0.119 0.223 0.020 0.30 7.15 1.74 3190497 Wild West 2.11 3.55 0.01 5.67 0.100 0.017 0.017 0.17 6.35 1.54 3190508 Wild West 1.09 3.20 0.27 4.56 0.217 0.067 0.024 0.33 5.99 1.46 3190320 Wild West 1.03 2.95 0.44 4.41 0.138 0.011 0.018 0.20 5.36 1.30 3190509 Wild West 1.12 2.83 0.14 4.08 0.142 0.000 0.026 0.23 5.06 1.23 337315 Wild West 0.76 2.01 0.23 3.00 0.259 0.084 0.030 0.40 4.71 1.15 337389 Wild West (PSZ) 2.80 0.47 0.03 3.30 0.067 0.017 0.023 0.15 3.93 0.96 3190386 Wild West 0.44 1.61 0.19 2.24 0.183 0.245 0.022 0.38 3.84 0.93 1409992 Wild West 0.86 1.83 0.03 2.72 0.090 0.034 0.024 0.19 3.49 0.85 337307 Wild West 1.76 0.67 0.02 2.45 0.114 0.021 0.013 0.17 3.14 0.76 337309 Wild West 0.61 0.83 0.14 1.58 0.250 0.084 0.020 0.36 3.09 0.75 3190422 Wild West 0.32 0.58 0.10 0.99 0.217 0.172 0.024 0.38 2.59 0.63 3190507 Wild West 0.11 0.23 0.11 0.44 0.327 0.182 0.018 0.48 2.44 0.59

Results over 2 g/t TotPtEq are presented above. Total Platinum Equivalent (TotPtEq g/t) and Total Nickel Equivalent were determined as per Table 1.

Boulder Target Area

The Boulder EM conductor target covers an area approximately 4 km long by 1 km wide with a highly conductive electromagnetic response over the Ultramafic and Basal Series of the Stillwater Complex. While the area is among the least explored at Stillwater West, Group Ten’s work in 2018, together with the available historic data, confirms the presence of significant levels of PGE, Ni, Cu, Co and Cr mineralization coincident with the conductive high anomaly, confirming the potential for large bodies of strongly disseminated sulphides.

Mineralization at the Boulder target area is further confirmed by historic drilling by Anaconda in the 1970s which targeted nickel and copper sulphides and chromites in the Basal and Ultramafic Series. Historic data from drill hole BR-2 at the Boulder Target Area reported three intervals grading between 0.42% to 1.5% combined nickel plus copper but were not assayed for PGE or gold values. Future work at the Boulder Target Area will include detailed mapping and soil and rock sampling to develop and refine drill targets.

Upcoming News and Events, Including Core Display at AMEBC Roundup

Group Ten will be participating in the 2019 AMEBC Mineral Roundup Event in Vancouver. Investors are invited to view core from Stillwater West at display #1018 in the Core Shack area during the AME Round Up tradeshow on January 28 and 29, 2019. Group Ten will also be at booth #1009 in the Exhibit Hall for the duration of the show, and will be at the PDAC convention in March in Toronto, among other upcoming shows.

The Company looks forward to releasing further results from the adjacent and more advanced Chrome Mountain and Iron Mountain target areas in the coming weeks.

About Stillwater West

The Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project positions Group Ten as the second largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s world-leading Stillwater, East Boulder, and Blitz platinum group elements (PGE) mines in south central Montana, USA. With more than 41 million ounces of past production and current M&I resources, plus another 49 million ounces of Inferred resources1,2, the Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex, while the lower part of the Stillwater Complex also shows the potential for much larger scale disseminated and high-sulphide PGE-nickel-copper type deposits, possibly similar to Platreef in the Bushveld Complex3. Group Ten’s Stillwater West property covers the lower part of the Stillwater Complex along with the Picket Pin PGE Reef-type deposit in the upper portion, and includes extensive historic data, including soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and historic drilling.

Note 1: Report on Montana Platinum Group Metal Mineral Assets of Sibanye-Stillwater, November 2017, Measured and Indicated Resources of 57.2 million tonnes grading 17.0 g/t Pt+Pd containing 31.3 million ounces and 92.5 million tonnes grading 16.6 g/t containing 49.4 million ounces. Note 2: Public production records from Stillwater Mining Company from 1992 to present. Note 3: Magmatic Ore Deposits in Layered Intrusions—Descriptive Model for Reef-Type PGE and Contact-Type Cu-Ni-PGE Deposits, Michael Zientek, USGS Open-File Report 2012–1010.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.



Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company’s core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the highly prospective Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory, and the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry’s highest-grade producers of platinum & palladium, silver and copper. Member companies include Group Ten Metals (TSX-V: PGE) in the Stillwater PGM-Ni-Cu district of Montana, Metallic Minerals (TSX-V: MMG) in the Yukon’s Keno Hill silver district, and Granite Creek Copper (TSX-V: GCX.H) in the Yukon’s Carmacks copper district. Highly experienced management and technical teams at the Metallic Group have expertise across the spectrum of resource exploration and project development from initial discoveries to advanced development, including strong project finance and capital markets experience and have demonstrated a commitment to community engagement and environmental best practices. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry’s leading explorer/developers and major producers and are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven historic mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director Email: info@grouptenmetals.com Phone: (604) 357 4790 Web: http://grouptenmetals.com Toll Free: (888) 432 0075

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

2018 rock chip samples were analyzed by Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, B.C. Samples were crushed and split, and a 250 g split pulverized with 85% passing 200 mesh. Gold, platinum, and palladium were analyzed by fire assay (FA350) with ICP finish. Selected major and trace elements were analyzed by peroxide fusion with ICP-EB finish to insure complete dissolution of resistate minerals. Following industry QA/QC standards, blanks, duplicate samples, and certified standards were also assayed. Due to a Pd over-limit of 10 ppm, there is only qualitative Pd data for sample 3190498 from FA350 analysis.

2004 drilling was conducted by Group Ten’s QP while working for Premium Exploration. 1983 drill results are considered historic and have not been independently verified by Group Ten.

1980s assay data was obtained from a 1986 report by geologist R.J. Warchola titled “A Hydrothermal Gold Occurrence on Chrome Mountain, Stillwater Complex, Montana” published in the Montana Geologic Society and Yellowstone Bighorn Research Association Joint Field Conference and Symposium: Geology of the Beartooth Uplift and Adjacent Basin: YBRA 50th Anniversary Edition, 1986; and a 1984 internal report by R.J. Warchola titled “Geologic Report on the Pine Claim, Sweetgrass County, Montana February 1984”

Assay data for drillhole BR-2 was obtained graphically from a 1979 Anaconda Copper Company map by G.F. Willis and J. Bielak.

Mr. Mike Ostenson, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, and he has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Group Ten believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Group Ten and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4892ef65-f505-4efc-92a5-e8e4a2e89b03

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67397f95-bf6a-4232-aec3-d0827a765b95