Independence Gold to Advance the 3Ts Project in Central BC

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2019 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") announces its intent to focus on it’s 100% owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and 20 km southwest of New Gold Inc.’s Blackwater Project, during 2019. The 3Ts Project is an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system with a calculated inferred resource estimate containing 441,000 ounces of gold and 12,540,000 ounces of silver.



The known epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system contains more than 12 individual mineralized veins that range up to 20 metres (“m”) in true width and up to 900 m along strike. Most of these veins are open both along strike and at depth, requiring further exploration. In addition, there is potential to discover new mineralized veins within the 3Ts Project area. Well-mineralized vein float boulders have been discovered in numerous parts of the property, including eight samples that averaged 19.0 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold and 140 g/t silver from the Ringer Target. To date, approximately 50% of the Project area remains unexplored and open for investigation.

A National Instrument 43-101 compliant Inferred Resource Estimate has been calculated for the Tommy, Ted and Mint veins. Using a 1 g/t gold grade cut-off, the total Inferred Resource for these three veins is 5,452,000 tonnes grading 2.52 g/t gold and 71.5 g/t silver for 441,000 contained ounces of gold and 12,540,000 contained ounces of silver. This inferred resource estimate is based on a database of 205 drill holes (41,450 m) with 4,449 assay values (see news release dated May 6, 2014).

The 3Ts Project was discovered by BC Geological Survey geologists in 1993 and has been held by Independence and related companies since 2001. Multiple exploration programs have taken place since 1994, resulting in a wealth of information and data on the central portion of the Project area. The Company intends to complete a comprehensive data review prior to executing a field program later this year.

The Company will have a booth and a core shack display at the Association of Mineral Exploration BC’s Roundup Conference taking place in Vancouver from January 28-31, 2019 and will be exhibiting portions of the mineralized veins from the 3Ts Project.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V:IGO) is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s holdings range from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Kendra Johnston, P.Geo., the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the 3Ts Project, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

