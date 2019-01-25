Additional Disclosure Relating to January 24, 2019 News Release

TORONTO, January 25, 2019 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GRDM | USOTC: MSMGF) ("Grid" or "the Company") today added additional disclosure to the January 24, 2019 news release made by the Company.
The January 24, 2019 news release referred to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA, April 2014 prepared by RPA Inc.) completed by the Company and metallurgical work being undertaken as a result of the recommendations of the PEA.
The Company wishes to add cautionary disclosure to the January 24, 2019 press release relating to the PEA. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
All other disclosure in the January 24, 2019 remains unchanged.
Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director Telephone: 416-955-4773 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com
David Black Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com
We seek safe harbour.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
