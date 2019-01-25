Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Additional Disclosure Relating to January 24, 2019 News Release

15:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, January 25, 2019 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GRDM | USOTC: MSMGF) ("Grid" or "the Company") today added additional disclosure to the January 24, 2019 news release made by the Company.

The January 24, 2019 news release referred to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA, April 2014 prepared by RPA Inc.) completed by the Company and metallurgical work being undertaken as a result of the recommendations of the PEA.

The Company wishes to add cautionary disclosure to the January 24, 2019 press release relating to the PEA. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

All other disclosure in the January 24, 2019 remains unchanged.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director
Telephone: 416-955-4773
Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com


David Black Investor Relations
Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.


Grid Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.gridmetalscorp.com


