Stans Energy Announces AGSM Results

TORONTO, January 25, 2019 - Stans Energy Corp. (TSX-V: HRE, OTCQX: HREEF), ("Stans" or the "Company"), reports on the following results from its Annual and General Special Meeting:

Election of Directors:

The Nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2019 AGSM were elected as directors of Stans Energy Corp. Detailed Results of the votes by ballot for the election of directors held at the AGSM are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Rodney Irwin 28,349,647 99.48% 148,300 0.52% Gordon Baker 28,360,447 99.52% 137,500 0.48% Douglas Underhill 28,198,432 98.95% 493,154 1.80% Boris Aryev 28,205,347 98.97% 292,600 1.03% Albert Grenke 28,345,332 99.46% 152,615 0.54%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants has been appointed auditors of the corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors and the directors are hereby authorized to fix such remuneration. Results for the appointment of auditors are as follows:

28,416,947 (99.72%) votes for and 81,000 (0.28%) votes withheld

Stock Option Plan

The Stans Energy Corp. 10% rolling Stock Option Plan has been approved by the shareholders. Results as follows:

28,217,852 (99.01%) votes for and 280,095 (0.98%) votes against.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Stans is now transitioning into a supplier of materials and technologies that will assist in satisfying the future energy supply, storage and transmission needs of the world. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company is undertaking international arbitration litigation to protect the Company’s rights and recover damages estimated at over US$210,000,000, caused by the Republic.

