A.I.S. Resources Commenced Drill Hole One at Guayatayoc Mina, Argentina on 20 Jan 2019 Guayatayoc III Assembly Document Signed by Rincondillas Community  Planned Date for UGAMP 24 Feb 2019

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2019 - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce that drilling commenced at the Guayatayoc Mina cateo in Northern Argentina on January 20, 2019. The target depth is 400 metres. 143 metres has been drilled so far.

Drill Rig



Drill Core



Black Clays





Brine sampling using a handheld resistivity meter has provided the following encouraging results:

Resistivity 182 ms (micro siemens) (three times the salt concentration of sea water which is 54 ms)

Specific Gravity is 1.12 (fresh water is 1.0) (lithium brines are usually 1.2-1.25)

Ph is 7.12 (slightly alkaline which is possibly due to the presence of bi-carbonates that combine with Li, Ca, Mg, and other elements)

Brine samples from the packer test at 102 metres depth will be sent to the laboratory this week for detailed analysis. We expect lithium values to increase as we approach 250-300 metres depth. The next packer test for brines will be at 250 metres.

The drill core (Fig 2) is composed of black and green clays down to 102 metres. We are seeing more sand in the clay and the presence of salt flakes, which is a good sign for porosity.

Picture above shows the drill core at 94.5m depth displaying gray clay sediment with sand and salt crystals. The picture below (Fig 3) shows the black clays with sand and salt crystals in it.

Phil Thomas CEO said that, "The drilling guys have really put in and got us going three days earlier than expected. We haven’t seen any significant evidence of brine pressure so far so we didn’t have to stop to cement the hole. Core coming out has been very encouraging. It seems to have the predicted porosity, resistivity and Ph we want to see. The packer brine sampling test results will tell us if we are in the right location."

Guayatayoc III

We are delighted that the Rincondillas community signed the Assembly Document and a meeting with the Department of Mines was concluded to provide some additional technical information and set a date for the UGAMP meeting on 24 February 2019. Phil Thomas will attend this meeting.

Video is available on twitter @Phil_AISResourc

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the Company as he is Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder.

