TomaGold Announces Spin-Out Corporation for Monster Lake and Newly Acquired Gold Assets

Combined spin-out assets valued at C$22.66 million

Newly acquired assets include the Anik property from Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) and the Diego project

Concurrent financing of a minimum of C$8 million in the spin-out corporation, Monster Exploration

New consolidated Monster Lake sector will consist of 610 claims covering 311 square kilometres

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2019 - TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved, in principle, a strategic reorganization of the Corporation's assets pursuant to which the Corporation would spin out (the "Spin-Out") its interests in the Monster Lake and Irene Lake exploration projects (the "TomaGold Exploration Assets") into a newly incorporated subsidiary ("Monster Exploration"), with the intent of listing Monster Exploration on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and that the Corporation has entered into two letters of intent (the "Letters of Intent") with arm's length parties, with respect to the acquisition by Monster Exploration of interests in two additional gold projects in the vicinity of Monster Lake: Anik from Kintavar Exploration Inc. ("Kintavar") (TSXV: KTR) and Diego from a private individual. TomaGold will continue to hold its interests in its other projects in Quebec and Ontario. Subsequent to, or in connection with the completion of the Spin-Out, TomaGold intends to pursue capital market opportunities and to consolidate its share capital.

It is proposed that the transaction be carried out by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act. Under the terms of the Spin-Out, shareholders of TomaGold would exchange their existing common shares of TomaGold for the same number of new common shares of TomaGold (having the identical terms of the existing TomaGold common shares) and common shares of Monster Exploration. The number of common shares of Monster Exploration to be issued to each TomaGold shareholder under the Spin-Out has not yet been determined, but the TomaGold Exploration Assets are expected to be transferred at a valuation of C$22,660,000 based on an independent valuation and fairness opinion. There would be no change in the shareholders' holdings in TomaGold as a result of the Spin-Out.

Concurrent with the Spin-Out, the Corporation intends to complete a financing (the "Financing") into Monster Exploration for minimum gross proceeds of C$8,000,000. The net proceeds of the Financing will be used to fund, among other things, the working capital of Monster Exploration, exploration work and potential future acquisitions. Further terms and conditions shall be set out in the form of a subscription agreement that will be made available to interested eligible investors, who are directed to contact the Corporation by email.

"Spinning out our Monster Lake assets will create a tremendous opportunity for our shareholders and for investors that wish to be part of an area play with great potential," said David Grondin, President and Chief Executive Officer of TomaGold. "Monster Exploration's main asset will be the Monster Lake deposit, which has a high-grade inferred resource of 1,109,700 tonnes at 12.14 g/t Au, for 433,300 ounces of contained gold1. It will also include several promising underexplored projects and an enhanced technical team with a recognized expertise for exploring mining projects in Quebec, and will be well funded once the private placement closes."

"For its part, TomaGold will be able to focus on its wholly owned Obalski project, as well as its Sidace Lake and Baird properties, which also hold promising value," added Mr. Grondin.

BACKGROUND AND TRANSACTION

The Letters of Intent arose out of discussions with mining companies that had projects around TomaGold's flagship Monster Lake project and sought to consolidate the properties and management's operational know-how in the region. The Corporation plans to create Monster Exploration as a stand-alone entity for these projects in order to increase the potential of the Monster Lake project through consolidation and capitalize on the positive global gold market anticipated in the coming years. Monster Exploration is anticipated to have some overlap with TomaGold regarding directorships and management, but new people with strong skill sets will be incorporated into the team. The final management structure of Monster Exploration will be announced in conjunction with the final terms of the Spin-Out, but will include David Grondin as President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Cayer as Vice President Exploration and Kiril Mugerman as Chairman of the Board. Monster Exploration will have separate sources of funding and independent operations.

Management anticipates that upon the closing of the Spin-Out and the Financing, approximately 63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Monster Exploration will be owned by TomaGold shareholders of record, while participants in the Financing will own approximately 22% and Kintavar will own approximately 14%.

Further details of the Spin-Out and Arrangement will be provided in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of TomaGold and filed on SEDAR in connection with the meeting of shareholders to be held to approve the transaction, currently planned for the spring of 2019.

The Arrangement remains subject to (i) the approval of the shareholders of TomaGold, (ii) the receipt of a final court order from the Superior Court of Quebec and (iii) the approval of the TSXV for the listing of Monster Exploration. Notwithstanding receipt of all requisite approvals, the directors of TomaGold reserve the right to elect not to proceed with the Arrangement and the Spin-Out.

TRANSACTION ASSETS

It is planned that Monster Exploration, upon going public, will have interests in two additional gold projects in addition to its 50% interest in the Monster Lake Project and 100% interest in the adjacent Irene Project, subject to completion of the acquisition transactions with Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV: QIT) and Brunswick Resources Inc., respectively. The two projects are described below.

Anik Project

The Anik gold project ("Anik") is located 40 km southeast of the town of Chapais and 55 km to the south of the town of Chibougamau, in Québec. The project consists of 120 claims totalling 6,700 hectares.

Most of the project area can be accessed via the gravel road linking the former Joe Mann Mine to Route 167, a paved road connecting the Lac Saint-Jean region to Chibougamau. The nearby towns of Chapais, Chibougamau and Oujé-Bougoumou provide facilities and a workforce for exploration and mining development. The southeast claims block is crossed by a Hydro-Québec high-voltage power line.

Located in the Opawica-Guercheville deformation corridor, host to several gold mines and deposits, the eastern portion of the property is located less than 7 km from the Joe Mann mine and the Lac Meston and Philibert deposits. The western portion of the property is located less than 10 km to the south of the Monster Lake and Fancamp gold projects. In addition, the main gold zones of the Nelligan property, a joint venture between Vanstar Resources and IAMGOLD, are surrounded to the north, south and east by Anik property boundaries at a distance of less than 1,500 metres.

TomaGold and Kintavar have entered into a letter of intent whereby Monster Exploration will acquire 100% of Kintavar's interest in and to Anik and the related assets and liabilities comprising Anik (the "Anik Transaction"), including: (i) the right of Société de Développement de la Baie James ("SDBJ") to be granted a 0.1% net smelter return royalty affecting Anik, which may be purchased for C$125,000, the whole pursuant to the terms and conditions of a financing agreement entered into between Innord Inc., a subsidiary of Géomega Resources Inc., and SDBJ and (ii) the right of Administration Régionale Baie-James ("ARBJ") to be granted a 0.1% net smelter return royalty affecting Anik, which may be purchased for C$125,000, the whole pursuant to the terms and conditions of a financing agreement entered into between Innord Inc. and ARBJ.

The consideration for the Anik Transaction will be $5,000,000, payable by the issuance to Kintavar of common shares of Monster Exploration, at a deemed price per share equal to the Financing price, at the closing of the Anik Transaction (the "Anik Consideration Shares").

The Anik Consideration Shares will be issued to Kintavar pursuant to a prospectus exemption under Canadian securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four month and a day in Canada.

The Anik Transaction is subject to certain conditions, including (i) the completion of the Financing and the Spin-Out before or concurrently with the Anik Transaction, (ii) the appointment of two directors of Monster Exploration by Kintavar and (iii) the approval of the TSXV. Kintavar has agreed to deal exclusively with TomaGold until June 30, 2019.

Diego Project

The Diego gold project ("Diego") is located on the northwest border of the Lac Doda property.

TomaGold and Antoine Fournier ("AF") have entered into a letter of intent whereby Monster Exploration will acquire 100% of AF's interest in and to Diego and the related assets and liabilities comprising Diego (the "Diego Transaction").

The consideration for the Diego Transaction will be $160,000, payable by the issuance to AF of common shares of Monster Exploration, at a deemed price per share equal to the Financing price, at the closing of the Diego Transaction (the "Diego Consideration Shares").

The Diego Consideration Shares will be issued to AF pursuant to a prospectus exemption under Canadian securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four month and a day in Canada.

The Diego Transaction is subject to certain conditions, including (i) the completion of the Financing and the Spin-Out before or concurrently with the Diego Transaction and (ii) the approval of the TSXV. AF has agreed to deal exclusively with TomaGold until June 30, 2019.

RESULTING ENTITIES

Upon closing of the Spin-Out, the assets of Monster Exploration and TomaGold will be divided as follows:

Monster Exploration

Monster Lake joint venture: 50% interest in the Monster Lake, Winchester and Lac à l'eau jaune properties (IAMGOLD 50%)

100% interest in six adjacent properties (Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Anik, Lac Doda, Irene Lake and Diego)

70% interest in the Hazeur property

As a result, the new consolidated Monster Lake sector will consist of 610 claims covering 311 square kilometres.

TomaGold

100% interest in the Obalski property

39.5% interest in the Sidace Lake property (Goldcorp 60.5%)

24.5% interest in the Baird property (Goldcorp 51%, New Gold 24.5%)

1,752,000 common shares of Quinto Resources Inc.

TRADING HALT

Further details of the Spin-Out and TomaGold's search for capital market opportunities will be included in subsequent news releases and disclosure documents to be filed by the Corporation.

Trading in the common shares of TomaGold is currently halted and is expected to remain halted pending preparation by TomaGold of a management information circular for a special meeting of shareholders to consider the transaction, at which time TomaGold may request a reinstatement of trading.

A comprehensive press release regarding the transaction will follow in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange when the terms and conditions of the transaction are finalized.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Claude P. Larouche, Eng., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About TomaGold Corporation

TomaGold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It currently has joint venture agreements with IAMGold Corp. for the Monster Lake project, with Goldcorp Inc. for the Sidace Lake property, and with Goldcorp Inc. and New Gold Inc. for the Baird property. TomaGold has interests in seven gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Monster Lake, Winchester, Lac à l'eau jaune, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Obalski and Lac Doda. It also holds interests of 39.5% in the Sidace Lake property and 24.5% in the Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario, and has a 70% interest in the Hazeur property, at the southern edge of the Monster Lake group of properties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, the Corporation's expectation that it will be able to complete the Spin-Out, the Arrangement, the Anik Transaction or the Diego Transaction or enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, including the definitive agreements with respect to the Letters of Intent, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the closing and amount of the Financing, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Corporation and Monster Gold, are forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Corporation has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that it will be able to negotiate the definitive agreements for the acquisition of Diego and Anik and list Monster Gold on the TSX-V, and that it will obtain TSX-V acceptance for of same, that the Corporation will receive the necessary court order approving the Arrangement, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Corporation's Chilean projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Corporation's projects and the Corporation's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation and Monster Gold to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, including on Diego and Anik, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of lithium and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in the Financing, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Corporation or Monster Gold to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including acceptance by the TSX-V required for the filing of the definitive agreements for the Anik Transaction and the Diego Transaction, the Financing and the listing of the Monster Gold Shares on the TSX-V and approval of the Arrangement from the Superior Court of Quebec, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Corporation's latest interim Managements' Discussion and Analysis and filed with the Canadian Securities Authorities. All of the Corporation's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Corporation's mineral properties.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information, see the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "« Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project » and dated as of May 17, 2018 amends the Technical Report « NI 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project » dated as of May 9, 2018 and filed on SEDAR under the profile of IAMGold Corp..

