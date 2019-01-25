Hannan Announces Promotion of Lars Dahlenborg to President

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2019 - Hannan Metals Ltd. ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV: HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Lars Dahlenborg has been promoted to the positon of President of the Company to lead the next phase of exploration for the Company. Mr. Dahlenborg has held the position of Vice President of Exploration for the Company since January 2017. To facilitate this appointment, Mr. Nick DeMare has resigned as President of the Company. Mr. DeMare will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Mr. Hudson, CEO states, "Lars and I already have a long-term working relationship through Scandinavia, Ireland and South America. He is an accomplished technical and people leader, and I would like to congratulate him on his promotion. Together with Lars and Nick in their new roles, I look forward to implementing Hannan's strategy of becoming a leading base metal project generator."

Mr. Dahlenborg is an exploration geologist with 12 years of experience. He began his career as an underground geologist at LKAB in Kiruna, Sweden. Before joining Hannan, Mr. Dahlenborg worked for Mawson Resources' exploration team in Finland, Sweden and Peru from 2007 to 2016. Mr. Dahlenborg holds an MSc Geology from Lund University in Sweden and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Since 2016 he has led Hannan's exploration team in Ireland.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSX.V:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Ltd. is a base metal project generation company. It has 100% ownership of the County Clare Zn-Pb-Ag project in Ireland, which consists of 9 prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares and has recently filed mineral claim applications for 14,800 hectares within the San Martin Province in Peru searching for copper and silver.

Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

