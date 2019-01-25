Gratomic and TODAQ announce supply chain partnership to track commercial graphene from source to end consumer on the TODA protocol

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2019 - Gratomic Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V:GRAT), a publicly traded Canadian TSX.V company, and TODAQ Holdings Inc. ("TODAQ") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a memorandum of understanding describing the terms of a supply chain partnership to put Gratomic's supply chain and products on the TODA Protocol.

"The market for tires requires products that deliver fuel efficiency, safe handling, and extended wear. Integrating Gratomic's operations and products onto the TODA-as-a-service ("TaaS") platform with TODAQ as a partner allows us to deliver the desired product efficiently and effectively into the customers hands, with the peace of mind of knowing what they own has been monitored from the raw material source through to the finished product,"said Gratomic's Chairman and co-CEO Sheldon Inwentash.

The project will focus on providing incontrovertible proof of provenance in respect of Gratomic's graphite supply and consequent synthesis of commercial nano engineered graphene products throughout the global graphene marketplace down to the end consumer.

"We're pleased to add Gratomic as our mining partner alongside our other pharmaceutical and energy supply chain projects. TODAQ is looking forward to adding efficiency and security with scale to Gratomic's operations, providing a brand multiplier that adds confidence to products carrying liberated nano engineered graphene from Gratomic's dedicated graphite source, and of course addressing the potential for forgeries and fakes that can become a constant source of leakage," said Sung Soo Park, TODAQ Managing Director in Seoul.

The project will be rolled out in stages over 2019 as Gratomic brings its end products to market starting with first proof of concepts and staging to commercial delivery of its fuel efficient tire in collaboration with its development partner, Perpetuus Carbon Technologies.

"Our Graphite mine in Namibia delivers some of the highest quality exceptionally friable graphite for ease of commercial processing. A methodology for monitoring which graphite source is processed into a specific product is a game changer," said Arno Brand, Gratomic's co-CEO.

It is expected that the complete project will span multiple continents with peer-to-peer cross-border settlement of transactions in less than a minute, and aim to efficiently demonstrate results that can commercially scale up looking into 2020. Later phases will also aim to include value-added trade finance services on the TaaS platform.

"The TODA Protocol ensures individual ownership of your own data and TODAQ is here to enable secure and efficient international trade and commoditize the settlement of value. The beauty of this project is that once a customer buys graphene ultra-efficient tires, they own that digital asset and embedded proof of the tire, without requiring any other intermediary including the mine, processor, manufacturing company, retail source or even TODAQ," said TODAQ CEO, Hassan Khan.

About TODAQ Holdings Inc.

TODAQ is a fintech "bank of the future" that offers both a supply chain solutions platform and a consumer solutions platform to enterprises, banks, and smart cities for all their asset and money transactions. It intends to also provide these clients access to value added finance and insurance services. TODAQ is also initially responsible for the distribution of the Toda Note (TDN), a cryptographically controlled supply of 237 USD backstopped digital notes designed to be used as a medium of exchange for commerce and industry.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene-based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

