Luckystrike Resources Signs Investor Relations Contract

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2019 - Luckystrike Resources Ltd. (LUKY.V) announces that as part of a new corporate communications program, Luckystrike has retained the Vancouver-based firm of King James Capital Corporation to conduct media awareness and investor relations programs on behalf of the Company. Headed by Mr. Jeff Stuart, King James is a media-relations specialist focused on the natural resource sector.



The Company has agreed to pay King James a fee of $500 per month on a month to month basis, and has granted options to purchase up to 40,000 common shares at $0.30 per share for a period of five years, subject to any earlier termination in accordance with their terms. The options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% on March 21, 2019 and as to an additional 25% each three months thereafter. The appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

William Chornobay President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Luckystrike's website at LuckystrikeRes.com or contact Jeff Stuart of King James Capital Corporation, handling Investor Relations for the Luckystrike, by telephone at (604) 210-2150 or by email at jstuart@kingjamescapital.com.

