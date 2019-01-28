Garibaldi Will Miss a True Leader

TSXV: GGI

OTC: GGIFF

Frankfurt: RQM

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2019 - Garibaldi Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") management is deeply sorrowed to inform shareholders of the sudden passing of Everett Makela, P.Geo., Director and VP Exploration-Canada, on January 24, 2019.

Everett is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, son and daughter Benjamin and Jane, his brother Mark and his beloved parents Everett Sr. and Gabrielle.

With over 30 years of exploration experience, mostly with global nickel giant Inco/Vale, Everett retired from Vale in 2012 as Principal Geologist-North America. He continued his passion for nickel exploration as one of the most sought-after nickel consultants in North America. The Sudbury native was instrumental in building Garibaldi's team of nickel industry experts, quickly leading to the Nickel Mountain massive sulphide discovery in the heart of the Eskay Gold Camp in the summer of 2017.

Steve Regoci, President and CEO, commented: "It is difficult to say farewell to a friend, an exceptional geologist and an even better person. His dedication and leadership will be missed. Everett was a larger than life character as colorful as they come and very well liked, particularly with the young geologists and support personnel he helped guide in camp.

"Everett was a driving force in the discovery of the Golden Triangle's first magmatic nickel-copper-rich massive sulphide system. That will be his legacy, plus the leadership he inspired in younger geologists who will now carry on his good work.

"We look forward to building on the deposit he was so certain was there to be found. His memory will live on forever at Nickel Mountain.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Everett's family - our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time," Regoci concluded.

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.

