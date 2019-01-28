International Samuel Exploration Corp. Results Maiden Program the LGM Golden-Triangle Property

VANCOUVER, January 28, 2019 - International Samuel Exploration Corp. (TSX-V: ISS) (the "Company") announces that is has received the results from the maiden 2018 drilling at the Lucifer zone, on the LGM property in the prolific Golden Triangle.

Conrad Swanson, President of International Samuel, stated, "The results from our maiden program are encouraging. I am sure that Samuel is on the edge of a substantial system. There are numerous indications of a pervasive mineralized system in the area including Voigtberg, Hank, Grizzly and Lucifer showings. There is a massive 3-kilometre sericite-illite anomaly on the property, associated with geochemical anomalies. Our 2018 drill program has only scratched the surface."

A total of three shallow exploratory diamond drill holes were completed, for a total of 508 metres, from a single drill pad (407105E, 6328522N). The drill program was design to test the geophysical survey induced polarization (IP) anomalies and coincident anomalous gold in soils results. See table below for assay results.



DDH Dip AZ Total Depth m From m To m Length m Au ppb Ag ppm Cu ppm Mo ppm Co ppm LGM18-01 -90 213 43.5 44.5 1.0 716 0.3 100,0 4.0 21.1 LGM18-02 -45 280 178 14.0 15.0 1.0 1250 0.4 49.0 4.0 20.1 LGM18-02 -45 280 178 100.0 114.0 14.0 300 < 0.2 45.5 2.7 10.2 LGM18-02 -45 280 178 122.0 123.0 1.0 1210 < 0.2 34.0 7.0 13

True widths are unknown at this time, lengths (m) are the lengths of drill core sampled.

All drill core from the 2018 program at LGM Property was handled in a manner consistent with industry best practice standards by International Samuel Exploration Corp. All samples were subjected to a quality control procedure that ensured best practices in the handling, sampling, analysis and storage of the drill core. In this case, the procedure consisted of inserting blanks, and duplicates at a rate of one for every 10 samples, on a randomized basis. Each of the 360 individual samples typically represent 1 metre in drill core length. Half of the drill core is stored in core racks on the property for verification and reference purposes. While the other half of the core is labelled, bagged and sent to AGAT Laboratories for analysis (AGAT is an independent ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025-certified lab). Gold is assayed by standard fire assay methods with 45 additional elements analyzed by induced coupled plasma (ICP) utilizing a four-acid digestion.

Our next target focus is the drill permitted 5,159 ha Williams Property in the Toodoogone trench area. The Williams Gold Property hosts two large targets: (1) the mesothermal gold 'T-Bill' prospect; and (2) the porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum 'GIC' prospect. The T-Bill prospect is a widespread alteration zone coincident with a large 1,200 m by 2,300 m gold in soil anomaly defined by gold values greater than 100 parts per billion (ppb). This prospect also contains gold-rich quartz veins, with locally visible gold. Historical drilling on a small segment of the anomaly (300 m by 300 m) intercepted 11 separate two-metre intervals with greater than 12 g/t gold. The best historical drill intersections included two metres of 24.8 g/t gold and two metres of 35.0 g/t gold. The mineralization occurs as multiple subparallel vein swarms that may have bulk mineable potential in addition to high-grade underground vein targets.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by International Samuel Exploration Corp.'s Vice President of Exploration, Derrick Strickland P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Golden Triangle continues to yield impressive results including GT Gold Corp. (01/09/2019) recent news release of 1,150 m of 0.62 g/t Au, 0.36% Cu, and 1.17 g/t Ag. The Golden Triangle region is host to several developed porphyry copper-gold deposits.

