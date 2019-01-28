Walker Appoints Earle G. Hall to Advisory Committee and Adds New Director

Vancouver, January 28, 2019 - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Earle G. Hall to its Advisory Committee.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Earle to participate in our journey to success," stated Michel David, President and CEO of WRR. "Earle has a tremendous depth of international experience in financing, investment, technology and compliance. He has built publicly traded companies and sat on boards in many roles and has an envious expertise in compliance. He is an accomplished technologist and speaks on the world stage on a wide range of subjects. His interest in assiting WRR for its growth and expansion phase as well as applying his expertise to our specific industry and niche are quite exciting, we are looking forward to value he will add to the team."

"In our technology world we live many phases and cycles," mentioned Earle G. Hall. "We have one global standard and that is gold. The company that can find, extract and sell gold the cheapest, the most efficiently and the most securely will offer the best return to shareholders and to the market in value. The geological expertise of an exploration company is the core value of its potential. The WRR team's collective expertise is spectacular and is my main motivator and this team is geared to accomplish great things. I plan to contribute on many levels to this promising company and I am grateful for the opportunity to do so."

ABOUT EARLE G. HALL

Mr. Earle G. Hall is an internationally recognized Canadian entrepreneur, visionary and innovator in several different fields of technology. He has spearheaded projects and start-ups in the gaming, entertainment, heavy tech, CRM, video game and special effects segments of the technology spectrum. He currently serves as the CEO of AXES network, an IoT Fintech specialized in the casino industry. He is also the Gaming Standards Association Chair of the Blockchain Committee.

Earle is a graduate of the Royal Military College and a Veteran Officer of the Canadian Army. He holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Organizational Psychology. Earle taught the Management of Information and New Technology at the Master's Degree level for 10 years while researching the emergence of the digital economy.

Earle currently focuses on big data, information correlation, predictability and behaviour triggers. Earle's expertise in blockchain stems from his research in information management and is heavily influenced by his military background in intermodal logistics. Earle has done extensive research in neuroscience and has spoken at many international events such as TEDx, Wanderlust and others on the Science of Happiness, Mindfulness and Success. His passion for the human brain and the search for purpose and performance have had tremendous influence on his focus on company culture as the essence of success.

Finally, the Company is pleased to announce Mr. Christopher Hobbs, CA current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed to its board of directors. Over the past 20 years, Chris has acted as Chief Financial Officer and director for several private and public companies operating in the natural resource, health sciences, brokerage/securities firms and technology sectors. Chris has extensive experience in the investment banking sector based in Toronto, Ontario. Mr. Hobbs is a member of the Chartered Accountants of Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

ABOUT WRR

Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) is an exploration stage company, engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Nevada. WRR holds a 100% interest in the Lapon Canyon gold project consisting of 98 lode claims, and a 100% interest in a lease agreement on the Garfield Flats project, both located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend of Nevada.

The Company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Walker River Resources is led by a seasoned management team with exceptional expertise in natural resource exploration throughout North America. With well over Seventy-five years of cumulative experience, Walker River's senior management team is very experienced in operations, exploration and corporate finance within the public market place.

