Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 - HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s fourth quarter 2018 results and production and cost guidance for 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date:
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Time:
10 a.m. ET
Webcast:
www.hudbay.com
Dial in:
647-794-1827 or 1-800-347-6311
Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and post it on the company’s website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay’s website.
About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is an integrated mining company producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and a copper project in Arizona (United States). The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.
