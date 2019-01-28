Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 - HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s fourth quarter 2018 results and production and cost guidance for 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Time: 10 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 647-794-1827 or 1-800-347-6311

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and post it on the company’s website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay’s website.

