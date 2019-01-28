Stellar AfricaGold Corporate Continuation

Vancouver, January 28, 2019 - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update.

Corporate Continuation

Further to a resolution passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held December 18, 2018 the Company has been continued from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act effective January 28, 2019.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Montreal, QC, and operations Guinea, West Africa.

For further information please contact:

