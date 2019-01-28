Aton Resources Inc. announces the extension of its Abu Marawat Concession exploration licence

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2019 - Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company") Is pleased to announce that it has been notified that it is being granted a further one year extension to the exploration licence at its Abu Marawat Concession in the Eastern Desert of Egypt, by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, until January 31, 2020.



“We are very pleased that the Ministry and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (“EMRA”) is extending our licence for another year, thus allowing us to continue work on the Hamama development project and the exploration programmes at Rodruin and our other target areas,” commented Mark Campbell, President and CEO. “Given the sweeping changes expected to the mining law this year, this should allow us to transfer our existing Concession Agreement to the new terms and conditions to be enacted, while continuing our ongoing work. In addition, the granting of this extension demonstrates the Egyptian Government’s sincere desire to develop its exploration and mining sector and to attract new exploration investment into the country, while continuing to support those of us already operating here.”