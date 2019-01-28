Aton Resources Inc. announces the extension of its Abu Marawat Concession exploration licence
VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2019 - Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company") Is pleased to announce that it has been notified that it is being granted a further one year extension to the exploration licence at its Abu Marawat Concession in the Eastern Desert of Egypt, by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, until January 31, 2020.
“We are very pleased that the Ministry and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (“EMRA”) is extending our licence for another year, thus allowing us to continue work on the Hamama development project and the exploration programmes at Rodruin and our other target areas,” commented Mark Campbell, President and CEO. “Given the sweeping changes expected to the mining law this year, this should allow us to transfer our existing Concession Agreement to the new terms and conditions to be enacted, while continuing our ongoing work. In addition, the granting of this extension demonstrates the Egyptian Government’s sincere desire to develop its exploration and mining sector and to attract new exploration investment into the country, while continuing to support those of us already operating here.”
|About Aton Resources Inc.
|Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200km north of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40km long gold mineralised trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east, containing numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of RIRG and orogenic gold mineralisation, VMS precious and base metal mineralisation, and epithermal-IOCG precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.
|For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:
MARK CAMPBELL
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +202-27356548
Email: mcampbell@atonresources.com
|Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
|Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.