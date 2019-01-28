Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2018 Annual Results

- Gold production for fiscal year 2018 was 29,160 ounces (2017 - 25,363), a 15% increase in production over the prior 2017 fiscal year;

- Gold produced for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, was 6,123 ounces, compared to 6,733 ounces produced for the 2017 comparative quarter;

- Gross profit for fiscal 2018 was $13,046,333 compared to gross profit of $9,644,581 for fiscal 2017;

- Gold sales revenue was $33.5 million for fiscal 2018, from the sale of 25,584 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,308 per ounce, compared to gold sales revenue of $29.1 million from the sale of 22,973 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,269 per ounce, for fiscal 2017;

- Net income for fiscal 2018 was $6,876,418 compared to a net income of $3,677,352 for fiscal 2017;

- Majestic's adjusted EBITDA was $14,244,144 for fiscal 2018, (2017 - $10,053,576). Refer to pages 17-19 of the Company's MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;

- For fiscal 2018, cash costs were $651 per ounce (2017 - $723), and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were $774 per ounce (2017 - $850);

- Tonnes milled for fiscal 2018 were 1,471,565 tonnes with an average head grade of 0.64 g/t and a 96% recovery rate, compared to 1,578,261 tonnes milled, with an average head grade of 0.55 g/t, and a 93% recovery rate for fiscal 2017;

- General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for fiscal 2018 were $3,181,094 for 2018 (2017 - $3,054,209);

- The Company has completed the majority of the underground development on the Songjiagou North property, with initial production commencing in the latter part of the first quarter of fiscal 2019;

- On February 14, 2018, the Company raised CAD$9,708,738 (USD$7,729,126) through the issuance of 64,724,919 common shares at CAD$0.15 per common share pursuant to a non-brokered private placement; and

- During fiscal 2018, the Company received total proceeds of CAD$10,462,500 ($8,011,524) through the issuance 67,500,000 shares pursuant to the exercise share purchase warrants.