Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2018 Annual Results
OVERVIEW
- Gold production for fiscal year 2018 was 29,160 ounces (2017 - 25,363), a 15% increase in production over the prior 2017 fiscal year;
- Gold produced for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, was 6,123 ounces, compared to 6,733 ounces produced for the 2017 comparative quarter;
- Gross profit for fiscal 2018 was $13,046,333 compared to gross profit of $9,644,581 for fiscal 2017;
- Gold sales revenue was $33.5 million for fiscal 2018, from the sale of 25,584 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,308 per ounce, compared to gold sales revenue of $29.1 million from the sale of 22,973 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,269 per ounce, for fiscal 2017;
- Net income for fiscal 2018 was $6,876,418 compared to a net income of $3,677,352 for fiscal 2017;
- Majestic's adjusted EBITDA was $14,244,144 for fiscal 2018, (2017 - $10,053,576). Refer to pages 17-19 of the Company's MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;
- For fiscal 2018, cash costs were $651 per ounce (2017 - $723), and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were $774 per ounce (2017 - $850);
- Tonnes milled for fiscal 2018 were 1,471,565 tonnes with an average head grade of 0.64 g/t and a 96% recovery rate, compared to 1,578,261 tonnes milled, with an average head grade of 0.55 g/t, and a 93% recovery rate for fiscal 2017;
- General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for fiscal 2018 were $3,181,094 for 2018 (2017 - $3,054,209);
- The Company has completed the majority of the underground development on the Songjiagou North property, with initial production commencing in the latter part of the first quarter of fiscal 2019;
- On February 14, 2018, the Company raised CAD$9,708,738 (USD$7,729,126) through the issuance of 64,724,919 common shares at CAD$0.15 per common share pursuant to a non-brokered private placement; and
- During fiscal 2018, the Company received total proceeds of CAD$10,462,500 ($8,011,524) through the issuance 67,500,000 shares pursuant to the exercise share purchase warrants.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
Operating data
|
Gold produced (ozs)
|
29,160
|
25,363
|
Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs)
|
26,645
|
24,206
|
Gold sold (ozs)
|
25,584
|
22,973
|
Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)
|
$
|
1,308
|
$
|
1,269
|
Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1)
|
651
|
723
|
Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1)
|
811
|
863
|
All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz sold) (1)
|
774
|
850
|
Financial data
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
33,804,198
|
$
|
29,478,603
|
Gross profit (2)
|
13,046,333
|
9,664,581
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
14,244,144
|
10,053,576
|
Net income
|
6,876,418
|
3,677,352
|
Net income attributable to shareholders
|
4,397,090
|
2,225,753
|
Basic and diluted income per share
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
Balance Sheet
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
18,842,863
|
$
|
10,227,054
|
Total assets
|
123,643,469
|
105,726,421
|
Total current liabilities (3)
|
29,182,046
|
29,040,099
-
(1)See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A on page 17-19.
-
(2)"Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.
-
(3)"Total current liabilities" does not include deferred income and deferred revenue.
PRODUCTION RESULTS
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
Production data
|
Tonnes mined
|
1,420,620
|
1,509,566
|
Tonnes milled
|
1,471,565
|
1,578,261
|
Head grade (g/t)
|
0.64
|
0.55
|
Mill recovery
|
96%
|
93%
|
Gold produced (ozs)
|
29,160
|
25,363
|
Gold realized, net of smelting fees (ozs)
|
29,645
|
24,206
All technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo., who is a director of the Company and a qualified person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.
About Majestic Gold
Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.
