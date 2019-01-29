Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Investigator Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

05:49 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Adelaide, Australia - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.

Key Points:

Maslins IOGC target:

- Release of final Magneto-Telluric ('MT') data gathered by Geosciences Australia ('GA') enabling additional geophysical interpretation to commence.

- 3D modelling of the gravity and magnetics underway to refine drill targeting options.

- Preparation of an Information Memorandum to present to potential joint venture partners with recommendations for drilling.

- BHP's release of the nearby Oak Dam drill intersections has generated additional interest with potential Farm-In/Joint Venture partners on Maslins.

Paris Silver Project:

- Groundwater baseline monitoring and site security continued.

- High level peer review of metallurgical testwork by international silver experts undertaken.

- All Project data and information collated - further work on Paris curtailed until the silver price and Project's economics improve.

Cartarpo Copper Cobalt Target:

- Soil sampling program completed with over 300 samples collected.

- Assay results are awaited.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J02MNZ0T



About Investigator Resources Ltd:

Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.

The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.

The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.



Source:

Investigator Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Andrew McIlwain Acting CEO/Director Investigator Resources Ltd. T: +61-8-7325-2222 E: info@investres.com.au Mr Peter Taylor Investor Relations NWR Communications T: +61-4-1203-6231 E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au


