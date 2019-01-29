QMX Gold Continues To Intersect Strong Mineralization At Bonnefond, Intersecting 39.5 g/t Au Over 2.4 Metres And 31.5 g/t Au Over 1.6 Metres

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 - QMX Gold Corporation (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to report the results from its on-going Bonnefond drilling program (Figure 1), on the Val d’Or East Zone of QMX’s extensive land package in Val d’Or, Quebec (Figure 2). These thirteen (13) holes cover results from the first half of the on-going definition drilling program on the Bonnefond project. This program's goal is to support an initial resource estimate schedule for late Spring 2019.



Bonnefond Target – Results from the Fall Definition Drilling program



QMX’s extensive and target rich land package





Highlights include:

In the Tonalitic Plug (lengths are measured along the holes):

Drill hole 17315-18-063 returned 1.97 g/t Au over 87.5m, including 3.31 g/t Au over 26.8m and 31.55 g/t Au over 1.6m.

Drill hole 17315-18-067 returned 1.94 g/t Au over 143.7m, including 12.34 g/t Au over 8.1m.

Drill hole 17315-18-072 returned 1.92 g/t Au over 147.6, including 5.11 g/t Au over 4.0m.

Shear Zone in Volcanics (lengths are measured along the holes):

Drill hole 17315-18-063 returned 9.01 g/t Au over 3.4m

Drill hole 17315-18-065 returned 11.95 g/t Au over 8.0m including 39.49 g/t over 2.4m, and 5.54 g/t Au over 1.4m.

Drill hole 17315-18-069 returned 12.23 g/t Au over 3.2m and 4.35 g/t over 3.9m.

Drill hole 17315-18-070 returned 7.20 g/t Au over 2.5m.

Drill hole 17315-18-072 returned 1.69 g/t Au over 40.9m including 3.90g/t Au over 6.2m and 3.14 g/t au over 7.9m.

Drill hole 17315-18-073 returned 6.06 g/t au over 5.0m.

These results are part of a 50m x 50m infill drilling program on the western side of the Tonalite intrusion between the surface and 400m depth. This program successfully confirm and support the grades and the continuity of the mineralisation in the Bonnefond intrusive with intercepts returning 1.97 g/t Au over 87.5m, including 3.31 g/t Au over 26.8m and 31.55 g/t Au over 1.6m in drill hole 17315-18-063; 1.94 g/t Au over 143.7m, including 12.34 g/t Au over 8.1m in drill hole 17315-18-067 and 1.92 g/t Au over 147.6m in drill hole 17315-18-072. The average true width of the mineralized envelope is 60m and extends 300m east-west.

This program also confirmed the continuity and grade in the shear zones south of the Bonnefond intrusive close to surface. Results from this environment include 9.01 g/t Au over 3.4m in drill hole 17315-18-063 and 11.95 g/t Au over 8.0m including 39.49 g/t over 2.4m and 5.54 g/t Au over 1.4m in drill hole 17315-18-065.

Drill hole 17315-18-072 intercepted 1.69 g/t Au over 40.9m including 3.90g/t Au over 6.2m and 3.14 g/t au over 7.9m in one of the shear zones to the north of the Bonnefond intrusion, increasing the potential in this area for the discovery of additional mineralized zones close to surface.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration, commented, “We are excited and impressed by these results as they confirm the high-grade nature of the mineralization in and around the Bonnefond target. These results will feature well when we initiate the resource estimation process in this highly prolific area.”

Table 1: Highlights from the Bonnefond Target

Hole Number Hole

Length

(metre) From

(metre) To

(metre) Length*

(metre) Au**

(g/t) Remarks 17315-18-063 59.5 147.0 87.5 1.97 Bonnefond intrusive Incl. 93.2 120.0 26.8 3.31 Incl. 93.2 96.0 2.8 8.00 Incl. 113.1 114.7 1.6 31.55 189.6 193.0 3.4 9.01 South Shear zone 17315-18-065 66.0 67.4 1.4 5.54 South Shear zone 179.7 187.7 8.0 11.95 South Shear zone Incl. 182.6 185.0 2.4 39.49 17315-18-067 125.7 269.4 143.7 1.94 Bonnefond intrusive Incl. 147.4 155.5 8.1 12.34 17315-18-069 168.2 171.4 3.2 12.23 South Shear zone 190.3 194.2 3.9 4.35 South Shear zone 17315-18-070 170.0 172.5 2.5 7.20 South Shear zone 17315-18-072 62.0 102.9 40.9 1.69 North Shear zone Incl. 68.8 75.0 6.2 3.90 Incl. 95.0 102.9 7.9 3.14 231.9 379.5 147.6 1.92 Bonnefond intrusive Incl. 287.5 291.5 4.0 5.11 17315-18-073 290.1 295.1 5.0 6.06 South Shear zone

* Reported length measured along the hole.

** Au uncut

2019 Winter Drilling Program



QMX is currently drilling the last 2,500m of the definition drilling campaign to support an initial resource estimate scheduled for late Spring 2019.

Quality Control



During the drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core and sawed in half. One half is sent to Swaslab Ltd. or Agat Laboratories. Both are certified commercial laboratories. The other half of the core is retained for future reference. A strict quality assurance and quality control program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of mineralized standards, blank samples and duplicates inside each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of material. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay with a gravimetric finish on each sample containing 5.0 g/t Au or more. The gold analyses were undertaken by fire-assay on 50 grams of pulp with an atomic absorption finish. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay with a gravimetric finish on each sample containing 5.0 g/t Au or more.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mélanie Pichon, P.Geo, M.Sc, Exploration Manager, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility, which is expected to commence custom milling in 2019.

Table 2: Results from holes 61 to 73 - Bonnefond South Target



Hole Number Azimuth Dip Hole From To Length* Au** Remarks (°) (°) Length (metre) (metre) (metre) (g/t) (metre) 17315-18-061 180 -85 228 58.0 120.5 62.5 0.56 Bonnefond intrusive Incl. 103.6 110.2 6.6 1.99 17315-18-062 180 -85 378 No Significant Results 17315-18-063 180 -80 232 59.5 147.0 87.5 1.97 Bonnefond intrusive Incl. 93.2 96.0 2.8 8.00 Incl. 113.1 114.7 1.6 31.55 189.6 193.0 3.4 9.01 South Shear zone 17315-18-064 180 -85 342 116.9 120.3 3.4 1.99 South Shear zone Incl. 118.3 119.3 1.0 6.16 228.0 232.9 4.9 1.48 South Shear zone Incl. 230.8 232.9 2.1 3.12 329.3 333.7 4.4 1.00 South Shear zone Incl. 330.8 332.3 1.5 2.69 17315-18-065 180 -85 210 66.0 67.4 1.4 5.54 South Shear zone 117.8 120.3 2.5 1.84 South Shear zone 129.9 132.6 2.7 1.57 South Shear zone 179.7 187.7 8.0 11.95 South Shear zone Incl. 182.6 185.0 2.4 39.49 17315-18-066 180 -85 201 No Significant Results 17315-18-067 180 -85 300 108.0 115.5 7.5 1.14 North Shear zone 125.7 269.4 143.7 1.94 Bonnefond intrusive Incl. 125.7 132.3 6.6 1.52 Incl. 147.4 155.5 8.1 12.34 Incl. 261.8 267.0 5.2 4.51 17315-18-068 180 -85 192 No Significant Results

* Reported length are measured along the hole.

** Au uncut

Table 2 continued: Results from holes 61 to 73 - Bonnefond South Target



Hole Number Azimuth Dip Hole From To Length* Au** Remarks (°) (°) Length (metre) (metre) (metre) (g/t) (metre) 17315-18-069 180 -85 207 168.2 171.4 3.2 12.23 South Shear zone 190.3 194.2 3.9 4.35 South Shear zone 17315-18-070 180 -85 201 140.5 144.2 3.7 1.17 South Shear zone 170.0 172.5 2.5 7.20 South Shear zone 17315-18-071 180 -85 414 67.5 88.6 21.1 0.99 Bonnefond intrusive Incl. 78.3 83.4 5.1 3.37 171.6 175.2 3.6 1.76 South Shear zone 193.7 195.7 2.0 3.93 South Shear zone 340.9 344.0 3.1 1.53 South Shear zone 399.1 404.9 5.8 1.53 South Shear zone 17315-18-072 180 -85 462 62.0 102.9 40.9 1.69 North Shear zone Incl. 68.8 75.0 6.2 3.90 Incl. 95.0 102.9 7.9 3.14 231.9 379.5 147.6 1.92 Bonnefond intrusive Incl. 266.4 269.0 2.6 7.77 Incl. 287.5 291.5 4.0 5.11 443.1 448.2 5.1 1.20 South Shear zone 17315-18-073 180 -60 318 290.1 295.1 5.0 6.06 South Shear zone

* Reported length are measured along the hole.

** Au uncut

