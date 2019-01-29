Desert Mountain Energy Assigned New Stock Symbol for Trading on the U.S. O-T-C Market

Vancouver, January 29, 2019 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) is pleased to announce that it has now been assigned a new stock symbol by FINRA for trading of its Common Shares on the U.S. O-T-C Market. Effective Tuesday, January 29, 2019, the Company's Shares will trade under the symbol DMEHF. Previously, its Shares traded under the symbol AFQMF.

According to Irwin Olian, CEO of the Company, "Our new trading symbol reflects our recent

name change to Desert Mountain Energy Corp. and the new corporate direction we are taking

with focus on exploration, development and production of helium, oil & gas resources in the U.S Southwest."

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

