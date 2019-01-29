Victory Resources Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, January 29, 2019 - Victory Resources Corp. (TSX – V:VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC PINK: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announced it has completed its recently announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 10,525,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for gross proceeds of $1,052,500. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing. Securities issued pursuant to this financing are subject to trading restrictions until May 30, 2019.

The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders in the amount of $69,400 and issued 694,000 brokers warrants. Net proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital.

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corp. (TSX – V: VR) is a publicly traded junior international mining corporation with interests in North America, Europe and Africa. The Company is currently developing its existing operation in South Central British Columbia, as well as scoping green energy mineral permits in Europe and Africa.

