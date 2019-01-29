Northern Superior Discovers New Showings, Wapistan Property, Quebec

SUDBURY, January 29, 2019 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP), is pleased to report on exploration results from its 2018 Fall exploration program on its 100% owned Wapistan property, James Bay Lowlands, Québec.

General Overview:

While currently focused on initiating and executing drill programs on its 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (TPK) property in Northwestern Ontario (under an option agreement with Yamana Gold) and its 100% owned Lac Surprise property in Québec, Northern Superior is also pleased to report on results at its Wapistan property.

Wapistan is an important, early stage mineral exploration property within Northern Superior's exploration property portfolio. Strategically positioned within the James Bay Lowlands, an emerging and important exploration and mining camp in the James Bay Lowlands of Québec (see Wapistan project summary, Northern Superior Resources website, www.nsuperior.com), the Company seeks to advance exploration on the property through an option and/ or joint venture partner.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "Northern Superior completed a small prospecting program on the Wapistan Property (in September 2018). The purpose of the program was to verify and prospect key historic showings and prospect favorable geological sites identified from airborne imagery (see press release, Northern Superior Resources, May 16, 2017)."

Key Findings:

Verification through prospecting of four key historic properties previously reported- Lac Atsynia, Know Bull, Threefold, Lac Kaychikuapichu-NW (refer to Figure 1, Table 1 below) Discovery of 4 new showings (Figure 1, Table 1)

PG-Zone West Lac Kaychikuapichu Nimaastaakuwit Atikamakuch North

New Showings:

PG-Zone West (10 grab samples collected)

Host rock consists of moderately to strongly sheared, fine grained basalt to andesitic basalt. Zone is approximately 60m wide striking generally east- west, traceable for several hundreds of meters. Best assay results include 0.18 g/t gold, 0.51 g/t silver and 934 ppm copper derived from samples of pyrite and pyrrhotite-bearing and quartz vein-bearing tonalite dykes.

Lac Kaychikuapichu (8 grab samples collected)

Host rock consists of fine-grained, dark grey-green, variably sheared basalt hosting numerous, shear parallel, quartz veins up to 5m wide. Northern boundary of the showing marked by a laterally continuous zone of gossaneous, magnetic iron formation. Best assay results from the iron formation include 0.017 g/t gold, 0.32 g/t silver and 504 ppm copper.

Nimaastaakuwit (18 grab samples collected)

Host rock consists of gossaneous, variably sheared and folded iron formation at least 60m wide, enclosed within quartzite and intermediate volcanic rocks. Sulphide-bearing, iron formation-hosted quartz veins, approximately 30cm wide, returned best assay results of 0.04 g/t gold, 2.63 g/t silver and 2660 ppm copper.

Atikamakuch North (12 grab samples collected)

Host rock includes variably sheared, weakly to moderate magnetic, komatiitic basalt and iron formation. Best assay results include 0.06 g/t gold, 1.37 g/t silver and 1700 ppm copper, which were collected from an iron-stained quartz vein, hosting disseminated sulphides.

Verification of Old Showings:

Lac Atsynia (12 grab samples collected)

Verification of host rock consisting of variably silicified, komatiitic fine grained grey to grey-green basalt to basaltic-andesite with a strongly silicified, cream-coloured quartzite horizon. Best assay results from this program include 0.02 g/t gold, 0.55 g/t silver and 265 ppm copper.

Know Bull (5 grab samples collected)

Verification of host rock consisting of a gossaneous, strongly sheared zone of fine grained, dark grey-green basalt with disseminated, trace pyrite-pyrrhotite and quartz veinlets. Adjacent to the gossan is strongly magnetic banded iron formation, width of which could not be determined due to overburden cover. Best assay results from this program include 0.01 g/t gold, 0.11 g/t silver and 31 ppm copper.

Threefold (12 grab samples)

Verification of host rock consisting primarily of variably sheared, pink-grey coloured, medium grained tonalite with varying degrees of sericite alteration and hematite staining. Best assay results from this area, including 0.03 g/t gold, 4.55 g/t silver and 213 ppm copper, were returned from shear hosted quartz veins, containing blebby sulphides.

Qualified Person

Jonathan O'Callaghan P.Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. As the QP for the Wapistan property, Mr. O'Callaghan has approved information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP. The Company is currently focused on initiating and executing core drill programs on its 100% owned TPK (northwestern Ontario) and Lac Surprise (Québec) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in Québec and northwestern Ontario.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525‐0992

Fax: (705) 525‐7701

e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com, www.nsuperior.com

Figure 1 - Location of reported mineral occurrences, newly discovered showings, Northern Superior's 100% owned Wapistanproperty

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/533794/northernsupFig101282019.png

(To view the full-size image, please click here)

Table 1. Reported mineral occurrences, newly discovered showings, Northern Superior's 100% owned Wapistan property.

Please refer to Figure 1 for location of the mineral occurrences listed in this Table

Historic

Showings Location, UTM Zone Related

Assay Values Sample

Type Publication

Source Publication

Number Easting Northing Threegold-ZoneA 317957 5888253 18 15.8 ppm Ag, 450 ppb Au Grab Sigeom GM 57565 2.5 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 57565 15.4 g/t Ag, 1.42 g/t Au/ 1m Channel Sigeom GM 63775 Lac Wapistan-Ouest 324958 5892463 18 >1 g/t Au Grab Sigeom GM 49933 1.4 g/t Au Grab Sigeom GM 50181 Lac Wapistan 326576 5892416 18 1.8% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au Grab Sigeom GM 49086 Poplar 335330 5896054 18 1850 ppm Cu, 752 ppm Ni, 5.6 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 57920 5.2 g/t Ag / 0.3m Chip Sigeom GM 57920 4.9 g/t Ag/0.6m incl. 5.5 g/t Ag/0.3m Chip Sigeom GM 57920 5.2 g/t Ag/ 1.5m incl. 7 g/t Ag/0.3m Chip Sigeom GM 57920 600 ppm Cu, 500 ppm Pb, 230 ppm Zn, 316 ppm Ni, 7.2 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 57920 720 ppm Cu, 600 ppm Pb, 269 ppm Zn, 760 ppm Ni, 6.6 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 57920 Know Bull 340126 5898841 18 8260 ppm Cu Grab Sigeom GM 59618 GM 59625 Anomalie 3-40 341569 5901741 18 5.87% Zn, 0.55% Pb, 21.26 g/t Ag, 1.03 g/t Au / 0.61m Channel Sigeom GM 10200 Lac Shabudowan 342361 5905245 18 7.19% Cu, 15.4 g/t Ag / 3.05m Chip Sigeom GM 10200 Anomalie 4-26 343285 5912170 18 8.23 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 10200 Lac Atsynia 345768 5911029 18 21.94 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 10200 New Showings PG-Zone West 320566 5889358 18 0.18 g/t Au, 0.51 g/t Ag, 938 ppm Cu Grab NSR-2018 Program Lac Kaychikuapichu 337712 5898024 18 0.11 g/t Ag Grab NSR-2018 Program Nimaastaakuwit 341574 5903138 18 0.05 g/t Au, 23.63 g/t Ag, 2660 ppm Cu Grab NSR-2018 Program Atikamakuch N 343900 5911307 18 0.06 g/t Au, 1.37 g/t Ag, 1700 ppm Cu Grab NSR-2018 Program

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.