Lumina Gold Announces Second Mineral Deposit at Cangrejos

New drilling at Gran Bestia significantly expands the Cangrejos Project with a second deposit Long intervals of mineralization in the first three holes Additional drilling is underway to continue delineation of the deposit



Continued successful drilling at the Cangrejos Deposit Hole C18-97: 536 metres of mineralization over 556 metres Hole C18-95: 560 metres of mineralization over 630 metres



VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2019 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Cangrejos resource infill, step-out and depth extension program as well as the initial drilling of the Gran Bestia exploration target to the northwest. These eight holes (C18-93 to 100) represent the most recent results from the 2018 drilling, which has totaled approximately 12,800 metres over 32 holes. The results include three holes from Gran Bestia, which in addition to the five holes previously drilled by Newmont Mining confirm the existence of a satellite deposit not included in the current NI 43-101 resource estimate at Cangrejos. The Company also completed seven holes and approximately 2,300 metres of geotechnical and metallurgical drilling.

“The addition of Gran Bestia to Cangrejos is significant and could substantially increase the scale of the current inferred mineral resource estimate of 8.5 million ounces of gold(1). The deposit has the potential to add to the 16 year mine life, increase the 373 koz of annual gold production or improve both. Additional drilling through the first half of 2019 will further enhance our understanding of the satellite deposit,” said Marshall Koval, President, CEO and Director.

The inferred mineral resource estimate has an average grade of 0.65 grams per tonne of gold. Details of the current inferred mineral resource estimate at the Cangrejos Project are set out in the current technical report for the Cangrejos Project, titled “Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project Ecuador NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment”, with an effective date of June 27, 2018, as filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile.

Two drill rigs are currently working at the Cangrejos Project, with two more expected to arrive at site in February. In 2019, Lumina plans to drill approximately 7,000 metres in 23 holes for resource in-fill and exploration at the Cangrejos Deposit and approximately 5,200 metres in 13 holes at the Gran Bestia Deposit.

Lumina intends to release an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2019 that will incorporate all of the 2018 and 2019 drilling. The resource estimate update will feature a maiden resource at the Gran Bestia Deposit as well as an updated resource for the Cangrejos Deposit, which will incorporate both expansion and infill drilling.

In addition, a significant drilling program to provide metallurgical test materials and oriented core for engineering studies is also planned for the first half of 2019. One drill rig will be dedicated to large-diameter (“PQ”) core drilling. Geotechnical drilling over eight holes for pit slope design is planned and select geotechnical holes will also serve as locations for pump tests and installation of monitoring wells to support hydrogeological studies. Approximately 1,800 kilograms of material from 2018 drilling has now arrived in Lima for metallurgical testing at the C.H. Plenge & CIA S.A. lab (“C.H. Plenge”). The metallurgical testing program is scheduled to be completed by Q3 2019. Lumina plans on shipping 2,000 kilograms of whole PQ core to FLSmidth Labs in Utah for the high pressure grinding role tests and a representative subsample of 200 kilograms to C.H. Plenge for continued metallurgical work.

Drill Result Summary

Cangrejos Deposit

Holes C18-95, 97 and 99, drilled in the southwest of the deposit all cut zones of significant mineralization. Hole C18-97 is one of the best holes drilled to date at the Cangrejos Project, with mineralization over almost its entire 556-metre length. Holes C18-93 and 94 were step-out holes drilled on the southeastern flank of the main resource and intersected several intervals of mineralization.

Gran Bestia Deposit

Holes C18-96, 98 and 100 were the first three holes drilled at Gran Bestia since Newmont Mining drilled five holes in 1999. Holes C18-96 and 98, were drilled first due to logistical reasons and were located near the southeast margins of the large rock and soil geochemical anomaly which delineates Gran Bestia. Both holes returned long intervals of significant grade mineralization. C18-100 is located more central to the anomaly and cut a long intersection from surface.

Drill Intercept Summary

Hole Number Deposit From To Interval Au Grade Cu Grade Azimuth Dip Type (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (%) (°) (°) C18-93 Cangrejos 34 56 22 0.45 0.09 150 -75 Step-out And 66 78 12 0.29 0.11 And 90 130 40 0.29 0.23 And 144 180 36 0.38 0.20 And 192 224 32 0.23 0.06 And 242 270 28 0.61 0.11 C18-94 Cangrejos 22 58 36 0.21 0.10 150 -75 Step-out And 120 132 12 0.28 0.09 C18-95 Cangrejos 12 48 36 0.58 0.11 330 -57 Infill And 60 98 38 0.99 0.17 And 108 148 40 0.26 0.05 And 170 536 366 0.64 0.15 Incl 176 222 46 1.30 0.26 Incl 314 336 22 1.74 0.23 And 550 630 80 0.42 0.13 C18-96 Gran Bestia 0 14 14 0.25 0.03 330 -60 Expl. And 44 54 10 0.32 0.07 And 118 260 142 0.48 0.08 C18-97 Cangrejos 2 296 294 0.85 0.25 330 -47 Infill Incl 6 108 102 1.53 0.43 Incl 150 202 52 1.14 0.36 And 314 556 242 0.66 0.09 Incl 320 378 58 1.32 0.11 C18-98 Gran Bestia 0 124 124 0.27 0.04 330 -60 Expl. And 176 192 16 0.52 0.06 And 248 408 160 0.93 0.13 Incl 266 362 96 1.33 0.15 C18-99 Cangrejos 0 92 92 0.54 0.24 330 -47 Infill Incl 46 74 28 1.10 0.44 And 128 138 10 0.25 0.09 And 150 222 72 0.24 0.07 C18-100 Gran Bestia 0 262 262 0.44 0.12 330 -45 Expl. Incl 0 30 30 0.63 0.16 Incl 242 262 20 0.94 0.09 And 274 300 26 0.41 0.10 And 414 436 22 0.32 0.05

Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 14.95 g/t Au. Above cut-off intervals of less than 10 m are not reported. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes.

Drill Hole Location Map is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b43ee06-c51b-48da-9a0c-0e60f5b28086

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina’s secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Lab's sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. ALS Labs is independent from Lumina.

Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo, Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

