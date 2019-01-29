Sirios Starts 2019 Winter Drilling Campaign on Cheechoo

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2019 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce the start of the 2019 winter drilling campaign at its 100% owned Cheechoo gold property, adjacent to Goldcorp’s Eleonore gold mine at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Sirios plans to drill more than forty drill holes for a minimum of 10,000 metres.



Area Location





As indicated on the map below, the drill holes will be distributed among the five following areas with five to six drill holes in the Main and North Contact as well as a dozen each in the Mafic Dyke, Echo and Eclipse.

The drilling campaign is making good progress with two drills currently in operation.

Corporate Update Webinar: February 5th @ 11am ET (8am PT)

Sirios’ CEO, Dominique Doucet, will be providing more updates during a live webinar on Tuesday, February 5th at 11:00am ET (8am PT) where he will be going through the Company’s recently updated corporate presentation. The webinar will be moderated by US-based consulting firm, RB Milestone Group, and will feature some time at the end of the presentation for questions. If you would like to receive a calendar invite to the webinar, please email jborde@rbmilestone.com. A recording of the webinar will be made available on Sirios’ website following the event. Online access and dial-in numbers are as follows:

Webinar Platform (access at the time of event):

www.readytalk.com/join

Access code: 5147677

Dial-In Numbers:

United States: +1-303-248-0285

Canada: +1-647-722-6839

Access Code: 5147677#

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:



Sirios Resources Inc.

Dominique Doucet, Eng., President, CEO ddoucet@sirios.com

Nicole Gauthier, Exploration Manager, ngauthier@sirios.com

Tel.: (514) 510-7961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2674efd9-327d-44fb-907e-84b7ed64737b