Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Sirios Starts 2019 Winter Drilling Campaign on Cheechoo

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2019 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce the start of the 2019 winter drilling campaign at its 100% owned Cheechoo gold property, adjacent to Goldcorp’s Eleonore gold mine at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Sirios plans to drill more than forty drill holes for a minimum of 10,000 metres.

Area Location


As indicated on the map below, the drill holes will be distributed among the five following areas with five to six drill holes in the Main and North Contact as well as a dozen each in the Mafic Dyke, Echo and Eclipse.

The drilling campaign is making good progress with two drills currently in operation.

Corporate Update Webinar: February 5th @ 11am ET (8am PT)
Sirios’ CEO, Dominique Doucet, will be providing more updates during a live webinar on Tuesday, February 5th at 11:00am ET (8am PT) where he will be going through the Company’s recently updated corporate presentation. The webinar will be moderated by US-based consulting firm, RB Milestone Group, and will feature some time at the end of the presentation for questions. If you would like to receive a calendar invite to the webinar, please email jborde@rbmilestone.com. A recording of the webinar will be made available on Sirios’ website following the event. Online access and dial-in numbers are as follows:

Webinar Platform (access at the time of event):

  • www.readytalk.com/join
  • Access code: 5147677

Dial-In Numbers:

  • United States: +1-303-248-0285
  • Canada: +1-647-722-6839
  • Access Code: 5147677#

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Sirios Resources Inc.
Dominique Doucet, Eng., President, CEO ddoucet@sirios.com
Nicole Gauthier, Exploration Manager, ngauthier@sirios.com
Tel.: (514) 510-7961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2674efd9-327d-44fb-907e-84b7ed64737b


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sirios Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.sirios.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap