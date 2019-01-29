Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announced its Consolidated Profit and Loss for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended September 30, 2018 with Comparatives for the Same Periods in 2017

15:52 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 - Cerro Grande Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) (OTCQB:CEGMF) announced today its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2018 with the comparatives for the same periods in 2017 have been filed on SEDAR. The Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information.

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of CEG. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CEG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release based on current expectations and beliefs and CEG disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CERRO GRANDE MINING CORPORATION
Registered Office:
ROYAL BANK PLAZA
SOUTH TOWER
200 BAY STREET, SUITE 3800
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5J 2Z4
CANADA		 Santiago Office:
AVDA. SANTA MARIA 2224
PROVIDENCIA, SANTIAGO
CHILE
Telephone: 56-2-2569 6224
Toronto Office:
1 KING STREET, OF. 4009
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1A1
CANADA		 For further information, contact:
Stephen W. Houghton, CEO
David R. S. Thomson, EVP
E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com
Telephone: 56-2-2569 6200
Website: www.cegmining.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cerro Grande Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Argentinien
www.cegmining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap