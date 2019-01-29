Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announced its Consolidated Profit and Loss for the Fourth Quarter

GlobeNewswire And Year Ended September 30, 2018 with Comparatives for the Same Periods in 2017



TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 -



Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile





Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information



This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of CEG. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CEG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release based on current expectations and beliefs and CEG disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.





CERRO GRANDE MINING CORPORATION Registered Office:

ROYAL BANK PLAZA

SOUTH TOWER

200 BAY STREET, SUITE 3800

TORONTO, ONTARIO M5J 2Z4

CANADA Santiago Office:

AVDA. SANTA MARIA 2224

PROVIDENCIA, SANTIAGO

CHILE

Telephone: 56-2-2569 6224

Toronto Office:

1 KING STREET, OF. 4009

TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1A1

CANADA For further information, contact:

Stephen W. Houghton, CEO

David R. S. Thomson, EVP

E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com

Telephone: 56-2-2569 6200

Website: www.cegmining.com



TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 - Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) (OTCQB:CEGMF) announced today its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2018 with the comparatives for the same periods in 2017 have been filed on SEDAR. The Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information.Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in ChileThis news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of CEG. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CEG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release based on current expectations and beliefs and CEG disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.