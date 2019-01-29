The Patriot Gold Group again awarded "Top Precious Metals Firm" by Consumer Affairs For Third Year in a Row; 2016, 2017 & 2018

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2019 - Given the significant amount of trust required to purchase physical gold and silver as an investment, the Patriot Gold Group is pleased to maintain their #1 ranking on Consumer Affairs as the Highest Rated precious metals dealer in America.

Jack Hanney, CEO and Senior Partner at Patriot Gold Group stated "As a collective of the industry leading experts, The Patriot Gold Group prides itself on removing the multiple layers of compensation used by other precious metals firms to bring significant savings to our clients. We are thrilled to have maintained our #1 rankings for three years in a row with Consumer Affairs. As we continue to rapidly take market share we look forward to simultaneously improving our best in class customer service and growing our total investor transactions."

Since the launch of their industry first "NO FEE FOR LIFE PRECIOUS METALS IRA PROGRAM" the company has received the highest number of IRA applications since it's inception. The opportunity to roll out of paper denominated assets and stocks near all-time highs and into Gold & Silver, safe haven assets at multi year lows all the while paying NO fees for the life of a client's IRA has proven highly successful in 2018 and 2019.

According to Inc Magazine, "If you think online reviews get lost in all the Internet noise, think again. Research shows that 91 percent of people regularly or occasionally read online reviews, and 84 percent trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation. And they make that decision quickly: 68 percent form an opinion after reading between one and six online reviews.

Because of Patriot Gold Group's relentless pursuit of best in class customer relations in any given month nearly 20% of business comes from referrals, which is a testament to elite service.

Interested parties are invited to call Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) to begin a free, comprehensive evaluation of the firm's gold and silver-backed IRA portfolios.

Patriot Gold Group (www.patriotgoldgroup.com) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986 and is rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2015, 2016, 2017 by Consumer Affairs and rated 5 stars by TrustPilot. Patriot Gold Group is a proud member of the Business Consumer Alliance.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-patriot-gold-group-again-awarded-top-precious-metals-firm-by-consumer-affairs-for-third-year-in-a-row-2016-2017--2018-300786178.html

SOURCE Patriot Gold Group