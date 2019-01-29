Fremont Gold Announces Debt Settlement Agreement

Vancouver, January 29, 2019 - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (FSE: FR2) (OTC Pink: USTDF) ("Fremont" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to settle $75,000 in outstanding liabilities owed to Dennis Moore, the Company's President and a director of the Company, through the issuance of 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). As the common shares will be issued to a non-arm's length party to the Company, the Debt Settlement will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Debt Settlement is exempt from the formal valuation requirements and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and Section 5.7(1)(a) as the value of the common shares issued in the Debt Settlement will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Dennis Moore currently owns 4,093,350 common shares of Fremont or 7.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. After the shares for debt have been issued, Mr. Moore will own 4,593,350 common shares or 8.6% of Fremont's issued and outstanding shares. The liabilities relate to unreimbursed expenses incurred by Mr. Moore on behalf of the Company that have accumulated since early 2018.

Completion of the Debt Settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Gold Bar and Gold Canyon Exploration Update

Drill contractors have been selected for the 1,000-metre reverse circulation drill program at the Gold Bar project and the 500-metre diamond drill program at the Gold Canyon project. Drilling at Gold Bar is expected to begin within the next week, with drilling to start at Gold Canyon soon thereafter (see the January 18, 2019, news release). Fremont's Gold Bar and Gold Canyon are both past producing gold mines in the Gold Bar District, Eureka County, Nevada.

About Fremont Gold

Fremont's mine-finding management team has assembled a portfolio of high-quality gold projects in Nevada with the goal of making a new discovery. Fremont's Gold Bar and Gold Canyon are past producing gold mines adjacent to McEwen's Gold Bar project, where mine construction is underway. Other projects include North Carlin, Goldrun, Hurricane, and Roberts Creek. We are aligned with our shareholders: Insiders own approximately 20% of Fremont.

Internal report, Atlas Precious Metals, Mines, December 13, 1995, prepared by Pincock, Allen & Holt

The Company has not verified these historical resources and is not treating these historical estimates as current mineral resources

