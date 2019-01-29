Zonte Metals announces commencement of drilling at the Cross Hills IOCG Property and issues stock options

TSXV: ZON

HALIFAX, Jan. 29, 2019 - Zonte Metals Inc. (TSXV: ZON) ("Zonte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling at the Cross Hills Iron Oxide Copper Gold Property in Newfoundland and Labrador. The first drill hole is well underway at the Dunns Mountain target where a large target defined by coincident high-resolution ground magnetics, induced polarization and a mineralized corridor containing copper, silver and gold in surface grab samples (see press release dated October 11, 2018). The Dunns Mountain target is the first target to be drill tested within the 13,325 hectare Cross Hills Property where the Company has additional target areas, a number of significant magnetic anomalies requiring additional exploration and many areas that have yet to be explored. The Company will provide updates throughout the drill program.

The Company also announces it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 775,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's rolling stock option plan. The stock options have a five year term, subject to an 18-month vesting period and having an exercise price of $0.29 per share.

About Zonte

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior explorer focused on gold and copper. The Company has signed Option Agreements to acquire 100% of the McConnells Jest project in the Yukon Territory and the Cross Hills IOCG project located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and holds a 100% interest in the drill ready Wings Point Gold Project. In addition, the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting over the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, financial and business prospects and future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

