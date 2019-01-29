Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Hornby Bay Announces Grant of Stock Options

22:44 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, January 29, 2019 - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Irwin, Secretary
Tel: (416) 361-2516

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42535


Mineninfo

Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.hornbybay.com


