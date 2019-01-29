Fairmont Announces Closing of Property Sale

Vancouver, January 29, 2019 - Fairmont Resources Inc. ("Fairmont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a debt settlement and release agreement with Frederic Bergeron and Magnor Exploration Inc. (collectively, the "Releasing Parties" and that agreement, the "Release Agreement") the Company has closed the Release Agreement. Under the terms of the Release Agreement, the Releasing Parties and as previously disclosed in its initially press release dated August 23, 2018, the Company has transfer its interest in Buttercup Property to Releasing Parties in satisfaction of $150,000 in debt owed by the Company to such individuals (the "Property Sale"). The Property Sale transaction has initially been disclosed on the Company's press release dated August 23, 2018.

