Pelangio Exploration Completes $150,000 Flow-Through Financing

TORONTO, January 29, 2019 - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:TSX-V; OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has completed the non-brokered Flow-Through Financing previously announced on January 24, 2019. The Company raised a total of $150,000 for the issuance of 566,038 common shares issued on a "flow-through" basis (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.265 per share (the "Offering").

The shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period and will not be sold in the United States. The Company paid a cash finder's fee to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., both arm's length finders, in aggregate equal to $6,970.00.

The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The gross proceeds of the Offering will be primarily used to incur qualifying Canadian Exploration Expenses (the "Qualifying Expenses") on the Company's Dome West property strategically located approximately 800 metres west of the Dome Mine open pit, in the city of Timmins, Ontario, and on our other Ontario properties. The Qualifying Expenses are to be incurred by no later than December 31, 2020 for renunciation to investors in the Offering effective December 31, 2019.

The Dome West Property

Pelangio recently acquired the rights to earn 100% interest in the Dome West property located in the Timmins – Porcupine Gold Camp. The property comprises 10 mining cells covering 56 hectares and is strategically located adjacent to both Goldcorp's Dome Mine property, and the former Paymaster Mine property. Pelangio intends to evaluate the more prospective aspects of the Dome West property and is planning the first-phase diamond drill program to begin this winter, as soon as surface access permission for exploration work on the property is granted (see Pelangio news release dated January 22, 2019).

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the company is focusing on the 25 km2 Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District and the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger Mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

