Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.October to December 2018 - HighlightsTHACKARINGA PROJECT:- Strategic rationale.- Optimisation studies.- Drilling update.- Water supply confirmed.- Drilling campaign paused. Technical work programs continue.COBALT TRENDS:- Cobalt market update.CORPORATE:- COB withdraws from Thackaringa Joint Venture Earning Period Provisions.- Dilution provisions in the JVA increased COB's project beneficial interest from 70.00% to 93.68%.- Global technical visits.- Director changes.- Various dispute notices.





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration and project development company focussed on green energy technology and strategic development to upgrade its mineral resource at the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales from Inferred to Indicated status. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



COB is in a Joint Venture (70% interest) with Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (ASX:BPL) (30% interest) to develop the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.



Potential to extend the Mineral Resource at Pyrite Hill, Big Hill, Railway and the other prospects is high. Numerous other prospects within COB’s tenement package are at an early stage and under-explored.





