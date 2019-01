Thomson Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.Highlights- Strong drill results from Bygoo Tin and Harry Smith Gold projects- New "Dumbrells" greisen defined at Bygoo North- Significant tin intercepts at Big Bygoo, 2km to the south- High grade gold in drilling at Harry SmithThomson undertook significant drilling programs at each of Thomson's tin and gold projects in southwestern NSW during the quarter. Ten holes for 762m were drilled at Bygoo North, fifteen holes for 1036m were drilled in the Big Bygoo area and nine holes for 833m at the Harry Smith project - a total of 34 holes for 2,631m.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J8N2JIOP





About Thomson Resources Ltd:



Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.





Source:



Thomson Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Thomson Resources Ltd. T: +61-2-9906-6225 E: info@thomsonresources.com.au WWW: www.thomsonresources.com.au