Paris Court of Appeals Decision on Award

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2019 - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rusoro") announces that, in a decision dated 29 January 2019 (the "French Court Decision"), the Paris Court of Appeals partially annulled the arbitral award (the "Award") issued in favour of the Company in August 2016 by a tribunal constituted pursuant to the Canada-Venezuela bilateral investment treaty (the "Treaty") and the rules of the Additional Facility of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. Whilst the Paris Court of Appeals upheld the tribunal's finding on the merits that Venezuela is liable for the unlawful expropriation of Rusoro's investments, it annulled the Award's finding on damages. The French Court Decision does not seek to determine the damages that Venezuela must pay to Rusoro for its breach of the Treaty.

Rusoro intends to vigorously pursue all available remedies to reinstate the Award's finding on damages in full or otherwise obtain fair compensation for the unlawful expropriation of its investments in Venezuela, including the appeal of the French Court Decision before the French Supreme Court and (if necessary) the resubmission of the case to arbitration to re-determine the amount of damages owed to Rusoro.

Rusoro confirms that the French Court Decision does not impact Venezuela's obligation to pay Rusoro at least US$100 million as partial payment for the expropriated investments under the Agreement executed between them in October 2018.

