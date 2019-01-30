A.I.S. Resources Guayatayoc Mina, North Argentina Commenced Brine Sampling 29 Jan 2019 Packer Test 295-305 Metres

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2019 - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce that brine sampling commenced at the Guayatayoc Mina in Northern Argentina on January 29, 2019 at 295 metres depth. The target depth is 400 metres.



Drill Rig



Brine Sample Bottles



Core Sample Sealed



Drill Core





Fig 1. Drill Rig

Brine sampling using a handheld resistivity meter has provided the following encouraging results and confirms the previous results at 200m:

Resistivity 188.5 ms (micro siemens) (three times the salt concentration of sea water which is 54 ms)

Specific Gravity is 1.15 (fresh water is 1.0) (lithium brines are usually 1.2-1.25)

Ph is 6.85 (slightly acid which is possibly due to the presence of chlorides that combine with Li, Ca, Mg, and other elements)

Brine samples will be sent to SGS in Buenos Aires for testing and to Geoanalytics in Tucson to measure porosity and brine release characteristics. SGS will take about 10-14 days to process the samples after they receive them. The next packer test for brines will be at 325 metres where the maximum resistivity contrast occurred.



Fig 2. Brine sample bottles duplicated



Fig 3. Core sample sealed and prepared for analysis at Geoanalytics, Tucson USA

Fig 4. Drill core showing halite (salt) sequences at 292m depth

Phil Thomas CEO said that, “Core coming out has been very encouraging as is the increase in specific gravity. In places the clays are soaked and we are not able to retrieve the core due to the brine levels which is good. The packer brine sampling test results will tell us in the next few weeks if the contrast between fresh water and salt water is lithium enriched brines.”

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the Company as he is Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company’s current activities are focused on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, A.I.S. Resources Ltd.

Phillip Thomas

President and CEO

