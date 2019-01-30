M2 Cobalt and Jervois Mining to participate in Indaba and BMO Capital Markets Mining Conferences

Vancouver, January 30, 2019 - M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) ("M2 Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that following the agreed at market merger with Jervois Mining Ltd. (ASX: JRV) ("Jervois"), the companies will be jointly presenting at this weekends' Pre Indaba Conference held by Arlington, near Cape Town, from February 1st-3rd, and the 121 Mining Investment Cape Town immediately following on February 4th-5th.
For Jervois, Peter Johnston (Chairman) and Bryce Crocker (Chief Executive Officer) will be meeting investors from Friday February 1st to Tuesday February 5th inclusive. They will be joined by Simon Clarke (M2 Cobalt Chief Executive Officer) and Andy Edelmeier (M2 Cobalt Chief Financial Officer).
The presentation that will be given at these events is attached to this announcement for release to the ASX and is available on Jervois’s website: www.jervoismining.com.au and M2 Cobalt’s web site: https://www.m2cobalt.com.
Jervois has also been invited to the 28th BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference, held in Hollywood, Florida from February 24th-27th; Bryce Crocker (Chief Executive Officer) will attend on behalf of the Company.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!