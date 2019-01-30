M2 Cobalt and Jervois Mining to participate in Indaba and BMO Capital Markets Mining Conferences

Vancouver, January 30, 2019 - M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) ("M2 Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that following the agreed at market merger with Jervois Mining Ltd. (ASX: JRV) ("Jervois"), the companies will be jointly presenting at this weekends' Pre Indaba Conference held by Arlington, near Cape Town, from February 1st-3rd, and the 121 Mining Investment Cape Town immediately following on February 4th-5th.

For Jervois, Peter Johnston (Chairman) and Bryce Crocker (Chief Executive Officer) will be meeting investors from Friday February 1st to Tuesday February 5th inclusive. They will be joined by Simon Clarke (M2 Cobalt Chief Executive Officer) and Andy Edelmeier (M2 Cobalt Chief Financial Officer).

The presentation that will be given at these events is attached to this announcement for release to the ASX and is available on Jervois’s website: www.jervoismining.com.au and M2 Cobalt’s web site: https://www.m2cobalt.com.

Jervois has also been invited to the 28th BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference, held in Hollywood, Florida from February 24th-27th; Bryce Crocker (Chief Executive Officer) will attend on behalf of the Company.

Jervois Investors and analysts:

Bryce Crocker

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +61 3 9583 0498

Jervois media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

Tel: +61 420 582 887

M2 Cobalt Investors and analysts:

Simon Clarke

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 551 9665

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42561