Sayona Mining Ltd: Steps Up Engagement Efforts at Authier

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) has stepped up its community engagement efforts, announcing the opening of Sayona Quebec's new office at La Motte and appointing a new manager, sustainable development to ensure a successful and sustainable new mine at the company's Authier Lithium Project.Highlights- Sayona Quebec opens new office in La Motte, Quebec led by newly appointed manager, sustainable development, Serge Rouillier to strengthen community engagement efforts- Consultations underway with government, First Nations and other stakeholders as Sayona seeks support for sustainable new lithium mine at Authier, providing new jobs and investment and supporting Quebec's clean and green energy future.A seasoned executive and native of Amos, Quebec, Mr Serge Rouillier is widely respected in the region and has a wealth of experience in the mining industry. He has joined Sayona Quebec as manager, sustainable development, with the aim of ensuring maximum community benefit from the new lithium mine.Welcoming his appointment, Sayona's Managing Director, Dan O'Neill, said Mr Rouillier's local knowledge and commitment to the region would ensure successful outcomes for the entire community."Serge has a clear mandate to ensure Sayona's Authier project delivers exactly what we have promised: a sustainable new mine that generates new jobs and investment for the community and enhances Quebec's clean and green energy future," Mr O'Neill said."Community support is vital to building a successful project at Authier and we are confident that Serge together with our Sayona Quebec team will ensure the views of all stakeholders are reflected in our development plans."The new manager's appointment was celebrated at an opening event held on 23 January for Sayona Quebec's new office at La Motte, located just 200 metres from the village centre and close to its flagship Authier project. Municipal officials, First Nations and other community representatives and stakeholders including local media attended the ceremony.Speaking at the opening, Mr O'Neill said: "Quebec has a proud mining heritage and now thanks to the lithium industry has the potential to be at the forefront of the global revolution in clean energy and transport technology."However, every new industry has to be built on solid foundations and that is why we are working hard to maintain close engagement with the community. This is demonstrated by our new office, which locals are welcome to visit and learn more about our potential new mine and its sustainability."Mr O'Neill said he planned further meetings with local and provincial government officials, First Nations and other stakeholders, as part of the company's continuing engagement efforts.This follows Sayona's lodgement last month of a mining lease application with Quebec's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources concerning Authier, with both an Environmental Assessment Study and hydrogeological study showing the project has minimal environmental impact."As a Board with global experience, we understand community concerns around the development of new mines and their environmental impacts. However, the Authier project has been found to have no impact on the water quality of the Esker Saint-Mathieu-Berry and minimal other impacts, as validated by independent third-party studies undertaken by Richelieu Hydrogeologie Inc, Akifer and SESAT," Mr O'Neill said.The study by engineering firm Akifer was recently undertaken at the request of the La Motte municipality, with Akifer reviewing the previous study conducted by Richelieu on Sayona's behalf. Following the positive conclusion of the study, the La Motte municipality reaffirmed, once again, its unanimous support for Authier.In addition, a public consultation process based on the Mining Act has provided further recommendations for project improvements, which Sayona will be incorporating."We have been delighted to win unanimous support from La Motte for our project, based on rigorous environmental studies. Pending authorisation from the Quebec government, we look forward to advancing Authier's development, with the aim of securing the necessary permits by September 2019," Mr O'Neill said.In September 2018 (refer ASX announcement), Sayona announced a positive definitive feasibility study for Authier, outlining its potential to create 150 jobs in construction and up to 160 jobs in operation, with an estimated 18-year mine life and pre-tax net present value of C$184.8 million.This highlighted the opportunity for Quebec, with Sayona contributing to a joint study by Quebec's Ministry of Economy and Innovation on the development of a lithium-ion battery industry (refer ASX announcement 3 December 2018).Analyst estimates point to rising global demand for lithium in applications including electric vehicles and bicycles along with battery storage and consumer electronics. Quebec is well positioned to benefit, due to its strategic advantages including low-cost hydro-electric power and access to major markets.Tansim drillingMeanwhile, Sayona continues to advance its other lithium projects, including the Tansim Prospect located 82 km south-west of Authier. Drilling is planned from next month targeting the Viau-Dallaire prospect, a 300m long dyke, dipping 40 degrees north and 12-20m in thickness.Historical results from three channel samples at the prospect included 10.3m @ 1.4% Li20, 11.15m @ 0.84% Li20 and 18.95m @ 0.94% Li20 (including 7.3m at 1.77% Li20). Currently, between 10 and 15 drill holes are planned.Mr O'Neill added: "The community is at the heart of everything we do and we continue to put the local community first as we seek to develop a sustainable new lithium mine."Our latest engagement efforts are part of our ongoing efforts towards earning a social licence to operate, a process that we are committed to continuing in a transparent and socially responsible manner for the benefit of all."





