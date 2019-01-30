Boreal announces private placement

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2019 - Boreal Metals Corp. ("Boreal" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMX) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,526,316 units at $0.095 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $1,000,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one warrant, with each warrant being exerciseable for one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the issue date. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to continue exploration and drilling at the Company's Gumsberg property and for general working capital purposes. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

"We are excited and encouraged by our recently announced discovery of new high grade mineralization at our Gumsberg property and want to follow up with an immediate drill campaign," stated Karl Antonius, CEO and President.

The recently announced drill results at Gumsberg (see News Release dated January 28, 2019) include 11.00 metres averaging 5.90% zinc, 239.0 g/t silver, 2.51% lead, and 0.96 g/t gold in hole GUM-18-003, and 11.01 metres averaging 7.45% zinc, 275.1 g/t silver, 2.65% lead, and 0.77 g/t gold in hole GUM-18-004 (true widths estimated at 50% of reported interval lengths). Boreal intends to immediately continue drilling at the Östra Silvberg new discovery mine area.

The reported results from the first four holes of the recently completed nine hole, 1,620.8 metre winter drill program, including GUM-18-003 and GUM-18-004, intersected south zone massive sulfide mineralization east and west of previously reported hole BM-17-005 (10.94 metres averaging 16.97% zinc, 656.7 g/t silver, 8.52% lead, and 0.76 g/t gold; true width estimated at 20-50% of reported interval length). The south zone occurs near the historic Östra Silvberg mine, and is currently delineated as 130 metres of eastward plunging mineralization that remains open for expansion to the east and at depth. Further drilling results at Östra Silvberg are expected in the coming weeks.

The project is located approximately 40 km from Boliden's Garpenburg mine and is road accessible year-round with nearby access to skilled labour, power and rail.

Qualified Person Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Boreal Metals Corp.

Boreal is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold and Cobalt deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

