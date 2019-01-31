Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.- Probable Ore Reserves increased to 10.35 million tonnes at 1.22%TREO including 0.43%Nd2O3+Pr6O11- Updated Ore Reserves confirm >10-year mine life- Total JORC Resources increased to 21.67 million tonnes at 1.17%TREO including 0.39%Nd2O3+Pr6O11 of which 62% are in the Measured and Indicated categories- Successful completion of the second beneficiation pilot plant operation test. Upgrading of the Nd2O3+Pr6O11 head grade by 20 times from 0.43% to 8.6% was achieved- EPA approval documentation was advertised to the public with an overall positive response receivedTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XS3CCDZD





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





Source:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Charles Lew Chairman T: +65-9790-9008 / +61-8-6117-6118 Andrew Reid Chief Operations Officer T: +61-8-6117-6118 / +61-432-740-975