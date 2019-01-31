Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Kingston Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

04:02 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ending 31 December 2018.

Highlights

- Misima drilling continues to advance with strong results from Central Umuna zone

- High grade surface geochemical results at Ginamwamwa define exciting new prospect

- Livingstone materially advanced following excellent drilling results at Kingsley

Kingston Resources Ltd. (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its December quarter activities. Exploration work was ongoing at both of the Company's gold projects:

- Diamond drilling at Misima targeted the Central Umuna zone with results reported during the quarter. Highlights included 40m @ 3.17g/t Au (see Note 1 below)

- Ongoing field work at the Ginamwamwa discovery delivered further excellent results. Highlights included channel samples of 14m @ 17.0g/t Au with fine visible gold, 2m @ 140.0g/t Au, 12m @ 9.68g/t Au, 34m @ 3.19 g/t Au, and 5m @ 9.57 g/t Au.(see Note 2 below)

- A high-resolution LiDAR survey was completed over the Misima project. This survey, an area of approximately 70km2, will provide a detailed terrain model to assist in exploration interpretation and planning.

- Kingston completed its second round of approximately 7,000m of air-core drilling in the Livingstone's Find area early October. Highlights included 4m @ 76.25 g/t Au from 88m and 28m @ 2.26 g/t Au from surface (see Note 3 below)

Kingston MD Andrew Corbett said "The December quarter has seen the Kingston team deliver great results across both Misima and Livingstone. The team is particularly looking forward to drilling the Ginamwamwa prospect in 2019 following the excellent results we are getting at surface. 2019 is shaping up as an exciting year for Kingston with material steps forward expected at both projects. We anticipate studies commencing at Misima later in the year and we are working towards a maiden inferred resource at the Kingsley discovery at Livingstone."

Notes:

1 See ASX announcement 8 November 2018

2 See ASX announcements 29 October 2018 and 19 December 2018

3 See ASX announcement 5 November 2018

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YFUF509S



About Kingston Resources Limited:

Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.

In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.



Source:

Kingston Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Kingston Resources Ltd. T: +61-2-8021-7492 E: info@kingstonresources.com.au WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au


Kingston Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.kingstonresources.com.au


