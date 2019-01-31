Argent Minerals Limited: December 2018 Quarter Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) (Argent, or the Company) is pleased to report its activities and cash flow for the quarter ended 31 December 2018.Highlights:- Argent announces high-grade gold-focused exploration strategy.- Gold-focused drilling programme approved by the regulator - initial 7 holes to test gold-copper footwall and feeder zone where historical drilling in the southwest area of the deposit yielded eg. 10.2 m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 28 m (AKDD197) and the spectacular 1 m @ 1,065 g/t Au and 143 g/t Ag from 97 m, and 1.8 m @ 1.21% Cu, 2.99 g/t Au and 50 g/t Ag from 136.8 m (AKDD181).- High grade gold drilling programme for Pine Ridge Gold Mine - 4 holes testing depth extensions of high-grade historical intersections such as 21 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 50 m including 1 m @ 62.9 g/t Au from 59 m (hole PR010).- Major event for maiden exploration at the Pine Ridge Gold Mine.- Non-core tenements under review for divestment.- Cash $1.23 millionTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0276FZDD





Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





