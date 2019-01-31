Advantage Lithium Corp.: Cauchari JV Update - CAU07 averaged 650 mg/l lithium over the 30 day pumping test

Updated resource estimate and wellfield design underway

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 - Advantage Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "Advantage Lithium") (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) is pleased to provide this update on activities at the Cauchari JV property located in Jujuy Province, Argentina.

Highlights:

CAU07 30 day constant rate pumping test was carried out at a rate of 22 l/s throughout the test; the pumping rate was limited by the construction of the well.

Results of brine analyses over the 30 days averaged 650 mg/l Li and 4,970 mg/l K with Mg/Li of 2.2:1.

The 30 day test showed no drawdown in piezometers located above and at the top of the brine body. The dynamic level in the pumping well showed 40 m of drawdown over the test.

An updated resource estimation is underway and will incorporate the significantly greater drilling depths of the Phase III program just completed.

Preliminary design of production wellfields is underway for the Feasibility Study, using the results of the long-term CAU07 and CAU11 pumping tests.

President & CEO Mr. David Sidoo commented: "The CAU07 test results confirm the excellent characteristics of the NW Sector for future brine production, both in terms of high lithium concentration and positive aquifer and pumping characteristics. This area was first drilled by Advantage in 2017, having had no previous exploration. We are currently conducting an update of the project resource estimate with results from the recently completed drilling, concurrently with preliminary design of production well fields for the project Feasibility Study. Results to date suggest we have yet to fully define the extent of brine mineralisation, with the Cauchari-Olaroz basin emerging as the most significant lithium brine basin outside of Atacama. We look forward to providing further information to shareholders as activities progress."

CAU07 Pumping Test

The 30 day constant rate pumping test was completed on test production well CAU07 in the NW Sector (Figure 1) in mid-January. The pumping test was carried out at a constant rate of 22 l/s with a drawdown of 40 m. Assays received for the 30 days of the test averaged 650 mg/l Li and 4,970 mg/l K, with a Mg/Li ratio of 2.2:1. The CAU07 pumping rate is limited by well construction constraints and higher pumping rates are expected in future production wells based on the observed aquifer conditions. Brine samples were collected at regular intervals during the test and showed no significant variation over the test, with concentrations of between 642 and 659 mg/l lithium.

Updated Resource Estimation and Preliminary Wellfield Design

An update to the project resource estimate is currently underway and incorporates all the information from the 26 exploration and test production wells that were drilled as part of the Phase II and Phase III exploration programs. During the Phase III program the resource area was extended to the south and in depth to a maximum of 617 m. These are some of the deepest holes drilled in the Cauchari-Olaroz basin to date. The Cauchari resource remains open at depth and to the south. By point of comparison the June 2018 resource estimate extended to only 300 m deep (with the exception of the deep sand intersections at that time).

*Note that CAU26 was drilled in a revised location compared to that shown in previous announcements

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Mr Frits Reidel a Certified Professional Geologist and member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

