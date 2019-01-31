Sayona Mining Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the activities report for the quarter. Sayona Mining Ltd. is an Australian company focused on developing the flagship Authier lithium project in Canada. In addition, the company controls a portfolio of lithium and graphite exploration projects in Western Australia.Highlights- Authier Lithium Project permits targeted for Q3 2019- Sayona joins study supported by Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation on development of an industrial cluster for lithium-ion battery production in the Province of Québec- New Sustainability Manager strengthens Quebec executive team- Agreement negotiated to acquire 100% of the Great Sandy Option tenure in the Pilbara- Geochemistry advances targets in Pilgangoora district including new anomalous pegmatite at Tabba Tabba and a 1.4% Li2O pegmatite rock sample at MoolyellaTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G4694YY7





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Dan O Neill Managing Director Phone: +61-7-3369-7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au www.sayonamining.com.au