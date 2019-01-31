Frontier Lithium Commences Maiden Drill Program on the High Grade Spark Pegmatite

SUDBURY, January 31, 2019 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of diamond drill program at the newly discovered Spark Pegmatite, 2.3 km northwest of the PAK deposit (Figure 1), located on the Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario.

This maiden drill program is follow-up to the recent channel results which included Channel 33 to 35 represented a continuous transect of 64m averaging 2.05% Li2O. A video footage is available at https://www.facebook.com/FrontierLithium/videos/2455568601181766

The drill program consists of approximately 1,000 m in four holes. The objectives of the program are (1) to determine the orientation, thickness and potential zonation of the Spark pegmatite below surface, and (2) to refine the mineralogical characterization of these zones by better establishing their lithium potential. The drilling will be completed before the end of this winter and results will be reported as they are received and interpreted.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//01312019FL1.jpg

Figure 1: Location Map of the Spark Pegmatite.

"We are thrilled to be able to commence the maiden drill program on the Spark pegmatite only months after its discovery; an exciting start to the new year for the Company", stated Trevor Walker, President and CEO of Frontier Lithium. "The very consistent lithium grade as revealed by the recently announced channels and the lithological homogeneity across the width of the exposed pegmatite suggests this pegmatite could be substantial in building additional high quality tonnage on the PAK Lithium Project."

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company and have the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. Frontier is implementing a phased approach to development for becoming a producer of technical grade lithium concentrates required to produce premium glass/ceramics as well as supplying a by-product of chemical grade concentrates for the production of lithium chemicals required for the burgeoning lithium battery industry.

Frontier's goal is to become a low-cost, fully integrated lithium producer through development of the PAK lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company. The deposit boasts its lithium in a rare, high-purity, low-iron spodumene and is analogous to the Greenbushes' Deposit in SW Australia, which supplies approximately 40% of the world's lithium demands. Frontier has recently discovered a new LCT Pegmatite showing that is called the Spark, which at surface has displayed a channel cut with similar grade and composition to PAK Lithium Deposit. The surface exposure is 3 times larger than the PAK pegmatite which widths greater than 100m and a strike length of more than 300m.

Ceramic/glass customers prefer to source technical-grade (low-iron) spodumene concentrate in excess of 7% lithium oxide (Li2O), if available, to avoid inferior lower grade petalite concentrates, or paying much higher prices for battery grade lithium compounds.

The PAK lithium deposit remains open in all directions and Company Management is working towards developing a viable operation. The Company has completed a pre-feasibility study to assess the economic viability and technical feasibility of producing lithium concentrates.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project lies close to the boundary between two geological sub-provinces of the western Superior geologic province in northwestern Ontario and hosts a rare metals pegmatite deposit. The deposit is an LCT (lithium- cesium- tantalum) type pegmatite. These types of pegmatites have been the principal source of hard rock lithium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium ores mined in the world but there are comparatively few commercially-viable deposits.

Frontier is actively exploring its 100% owned project which contains the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li2O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li2O which has a technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

The deposit now has a known 500m strike length with an estimated true width varying from 10m to 125m with a sub-vertical orientation. The resource remains open to depth and along strike to the northwest and southeast.

Company Contact Information

Bora Ugurgel

Manager, Investor Relations

2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON.

P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.897.7622

F. +001 705.897.7618

Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at www.frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

