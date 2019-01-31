iMetal Mobilizes for Drilling at Gowganda West

Vancouver, January 31, 2019 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized drill crews to Gowganda West, contiguous to the southern border of Pan American Silver's Juby Gold Project and 15 km west of Canada Cobalt's Castle mine and gold discovery immediately to the east.

First-ever drilling at Gowganda West is expected to commence by this weekend and is following up on high-grade mineralization discovered at surface in Zone 1 South, just 500 meters from Pan American's Juby deposit. Recent channel and chip sampling returned gold values as high as 39.3 g/t at Zone 1 South.

Gary Grabowski, IMR Advisory Board member who served as district geologist for Ontario's Ministry of Northern Development and Mines for more than 35 years, stated: "Zone 1 South is hosted by lithologies such as jasper-bearing conglomerate and green carbonate altered mafic volcanic rocks similar to the rocks observed in the Kirkland Lake camp. This drill program will be very interesting and could identify a new high-grade gold system that is parallel to the Juby deposit.

"Zone 1 South geology resembles what is found immediately to the north in the Tyrell Shear Zone (Juby, LaCarte, Goldeye) as well as that found in the Kirkland Lake-Larder Lake area," Grabowski concluded.

Phase 1 drilling at Gowganda West will consist of 3 drill holes testing the Zone 1 South system to a depth of between 200 and 300 meters. Follow-up drilling is planned in this area in addition to initial drilling of highly prospective targets several kilometers to the south.

