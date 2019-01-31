Announcing Signing Exclusivity on Acquisition

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2019 - Tamino Minerals Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO), the Company has entered an agreement through its Consulting Affiliate with a group of Canadian Prospectors that are in control in a set of Mining Claims in the Province of Ontario. The company has proposed to the prospectors a complete property evaluation as the Company has been granted the exclusive right to explore this property for a specific period of time while an offer is prepared. Several junior exploration companies are working within the Area of Interest.



The project is located near the Ontario-Manitoba border in the Werner Lake Geological Belt that hosts numerous cobalt-copper and base metal showings, and also we can find mineral deposits and past producing mines. The two largest cobalt deposits defined to date are the Werner Lake Minesite Deposit and the West Cobalt Deposit. Extensive exploration and development work has been performed since the original discovery of cobalt in 1921.



The Company plans to become Pink Current on OTC Markets once our Geologic Reports and Exploration Budgets are prepared, the preparation of such reports will assist us in Raising Funds with sophisticated investors.



Our company will continue to acquire claims within the area and extend its current position.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora and has begin exploration of a couple in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, CEO

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information as required by applicable law.

Montreal, QC

Tel: 971-285-4570

Email: info@taminominerals.ca

Website: www.taminominerals.ca



